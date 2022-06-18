Best Feminist Fathers in Bollywood Movies like Piku and Dangal





Hindi films may not be known for being beacons of progressivism, but there have been occasions when Bollywood has given us some great fatherly characters. So today we are listing six exemplary and heartwarming feminist fathers from Hindi movies. 1. Pankaj Tripathis Anup Saxena to Gunjan Saxena

Image credit: Dharma Productions, Zee Studios

When Janhvi Kapoors’ character, Gunjan, says she wants to become a pilot, everyone discourages her, be it her mother or her brother. But, her father constantly supports her, trains her and even goes on diets with her so that she doesn’t feel alone on her journey. The nicest man we’ve seen on screen, Pankaj Tripathis Anup is a gem. 2. Aamir Khans Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal

Image credit: Aamir Khan Productions, Walt Disney Pictures India

Although it can be said that Mahavir pushes his daughters to live his dreams and live his life according to him, he raises them to be strong individuals. He’s stern and often too hard on them, but ultimately doesn’t see why his daughters can’t achieve anything just because they’re girls and not boys. 3. Irrfan Khans Champak Bansal in Angrezi Medium

Image credit: Maddock Films, London Calling Production

Irrfans Champak is ready to give up everything to give his daughter a good life. He knows he can’t follow his dreams and ambitions, but still doesn’t stop him from living his life to the fullest. The film shows how he grapples with his daughters’ need for freedom and ultimately lets her live her life, showing people that feminist parenting is something they too can learn to do if they just listen to their children. 4. Kumud Mishras Sachin Sandhu in Thappad

Image credit: Benaras Media Works, Series T Not only does this character support his daughter when she wants to leave her husband for slapping her, but he also teaches his son to be respectful towards women. When Amus’ brother, Taapsee’s character, gets into a fight with his girlfriend, Swati, and tries to push her out of the house, Amu and her father, Sachin, intervene. Sachin stops his son and tells him apologize to his girlfriend or leave the house. 5. Amitabh Bachchans Bhashkor Banerjee in Piku Amitabh plays the funniest feminist dad imaginable, making audiences cringe with his shameless statements. He is fiercely opposed to his daughter Piku, played by Deepika Padukone, settling for a man who doesn’t respect her freedom or accept her for who she is. When a man meets them at a party and says he is looking for a pretty girl to marry, Bhashkor retorts, But she is very moody, like me. Aur Oh virgin nahi hai. What do you mean by nice? Uska apnea independent business of them. Financially independent of them. sexually independent of them. Based on needs. Just Emotional Partnership hated dekhta. Toh, you tumhara according to pleasant of them? 6. Pankaj Tripathis Narottam Mishra at Bareilly Ki Barfi

Image credit: Junglee Pictures, BR Studios

Narottam supports his daughters’ big dreams and never tries to cancel them just because they come from a small town. He is delighted that she finds a job, he is her confidant and her best friend, and he never tries to impose his way of life on her. Clearly, Pankaj Tripathi is playing the cutest on-screen dad! Main image credit: Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, Maddock Films, London Calling Production

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.idiva.com/entertainment/bollywood/best-feminist-fathers-in-bollywood-films-played-by-amitabh-bachchan-pankaj-tripathi-and-more/18035945 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

