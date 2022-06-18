The 10 Best Iconic Bollywood Movies To Watch On Netflix

Whenever you think of the Bollywood film industry, you usually associate these outlandish movies with special effects, lots of music and dancing (but lots of music), and there’s always that scene where, through a fan magic, appears this “breeze” that you know is the prelude to a romance.







But one thing is certain: their intrigues manage to reach the public beyond their borders, and that is why they are on Netflix, since, regardless of the country, everyone can identify with certain family conflicts, receive the unconditional support from friends or discovering love. where you least expect it.

‘Om Shanti Om’ (2007)

Reincarnation and revenge are themes that have long been used in film history, and this is no exception. Om Makhija (Shah Rukh Khanbetter known as SRK) is a novice artist who falls in love with Shantipriya Kashyap (Deepika Padukone), a movie star who had a marriage hidden from the public and who tragically and mysteriously dies trying to save her, he is also killed.

However, 30 years later, life takes a turn and allows Bollywood superstar Om Kapoor (SRK) to get revenge on Shanti’s killer with the help of Makhija’s family and Sandy (Padukone) , an innocent young girl who begins her career in the cinema. and who is Shanti’s doppelganger. Even though this movie has a predictable ending, the action and drama scenes interspersed with beautiful dancing are worth watching.

‘Chennai Express’ (2013)

How to transform a hopeless bachelor into a man in love and capable of anything for the one he loves? It seems like an unsolvable question, and maybe there isn’t, but at least this movie, again starring Khan and Padukone, brings a lot of humor as the linguistic confusion may make you love .

Rahul Mithaiwala (SRK), on a trip to lay his grandfather’s ashes, tries to help Meenamma, a damsel in distress (Padukone) and ends up in a village run by a local mafia in Tamil Nadu. Rahul’s lack of knowledge of the village dialect and Meenamma’s attempts to escape an arranged marriage by saying that Rahul is her lover cause more of a problem for Rahul, who, trying so hard to escape from her and his family, ends up falling in love.





‘Kabhi Khushi Khabie Gham…’ (2001)

If there is a film that depicts familial love and the consequences when that union is broken, then this drama introduces viewers to Rahul Raichand (SRK), the eldest son of one of Delhi’s wealthiest families, who returns to study abroad. On his return, he meets and falls in love with Anjali Sharma (Kajol), a cheerful young girl from Chandni Chowk who lives with her father and little sister Pooja (Kareena Kapoor Khan).

Rahul’s rejection of his father Yash (Amitabh Bachchan) for his relationship and subsequent marriage forced him to leave the country and cut off all communication with the family. Years later, Rahul’s younger brother, Rohan (Hrithik Roshan), who comes back from boarding school, finds out the truth about the family breakup and sets out to fix everything and go to London to look for his brother, which creates situations that are humorous but full of brotherly love and nostalgia for the family.





‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ (1998)

Everyone, but absolutely everyone, has had the good and bad experiences of first love, but it’s interesting when this situation affects the relationship of two best friends and the arrival of a third person in the equation. , but hey, who doesn’t love watching a love triangle for the weekend?

This romantic comedy, with dramatic elements, shows Rahul Khanna (SRK) and Anjali Sharma (Kajol), two best friends in college, who always prank, argued and reconciled until Tina Malhotra (Rani Mukerji), the principal’s daughter, arrives. Love arises, but it is not always reciprocated. Several years later, however, a little girl named Anjali (Sana Saeed) decides to reunite her father, Rahul, with his true love.

‘Paheli’ (2005)

There are many films about ghostly love, to the point that they should already have their cinematic genre, like Phantom, like heaven, Corpse brideWhere caspar, which had a sweet, if more childish romance. But Paheli is not your typical supernatural romance film.

Strange narrators tell the audience the story of Lachchi (Mukerji), a young villager from Rajasthan who marries Kishan (SRK), the son of a merchant. During the post-wedding trip to her in-laws’ house, Kishan mysteriously abandons her. But just when she thought she would go through the same thing as her sister-in-law, Kishan reappears, it seems? It’s up to viewers to find out.

‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’ (1999)

Family is essential, even with the in-laws: this drama presents the evolution of a family over 20 years and how one incident can change their entire interaction.

The plot focuses on the cohabitation of the Vivek siblings (Mohnish Bahl), First (Salman Khan), Sangita (Neelam Kothari), and Vinod (Saif Ali Khan), and how the misdeeds of Sangita’s brother-in-law sow in her mother, Mamta (Reema Lagoo), distrust of Vivek, as he is the son of Ramkisham (Alok Nath) Chaturvedi’s deceased first wife. This family has to face many difficulties until they find out which is more important, business or family.





‘Duplicate’ (1998)

Something wonderful about Bollywood is that there are films for everyone, and if you like action with comedy, this is a good option. This film shows the classic dilemma of whether a bad person can be good and vice versa, introducing audiences to Bablu and Manu (both played by SRK).

The similarity between the two characters produces a series of entanglements with the police chasing the criminal Manu. Yet Bablu is mistaken for him and can only be fixed by his mother and his co-worker in a hotel. This film presents a good dose of humor but with a bitter end.

‘English Babu Desi Mem’ (1996)

Professional success is also often a recurring theme in Indian films, as a good job guarantees you more money and better social status. Yes, it’s nice to have a job and a stable income, but why should love be considered an antagonist?

The film focuses on Vikram Mayur (SRK), a billionaire business owner (because they are still CEO of something) who returns to Mumbai to meet his 8-year-old nephew Nandu, son of his deceased elder brother, and bring it to London. The dilemma he faces, however, arises when he falls in love with Bijuriya (Sonali Bendre), the aunt who raised the little boy all these years. Should he stay or should he go? This is something only viewers will experience.

‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ (1995)

Maybe it’s for a cultural reason not to speak openly in families when there’s a love interest, but certainly, communication is so vital in interpersonal relationships, but without it, moviegoers wouldn’t have no interesting Bollywood stories to watch that make you laugh or cry.

This film focuses on the relationship of brothers Prem (Khan) and Rajesh (Bahl) and their respective girlfriends, Nisha (Madhuri Dixit) and Pooja (Renuka Shahane). But as it happens in life, a tragic incident tests the commitment to family against the feelings for the loved one, that is, between duty and love.

‘Ram Jaane’ (1995)

Unfortunately, to this day, there are still social differences between people just because they are born into the right family. Although this film is an action thriller, it features musical numbers and in-depth thematic content.

However, the plot follows Ram Jaane (SRK), an orphan who has found a home on the streets. In one of his many misdeeds as an adult, he is sent to a shelter where he meets Murli (Vivek Mushram) and reunites with Bela (Juhi Chawla), a childhood friend he was in love with. The ending is guaranteed to be sad and leave some emptiness in the heart.

