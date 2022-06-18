Disgraced Hey dad! actor and pedophile Robert Hughes disguised his identity as he left his cell

Disgraced Hey daddy! Actor and convicted pedophile Robert Hughes hid under a headscarf and a pair of sunglasses every time he left his cell.

Hughes donned the “disguise” after receiving a horrific reception at Goulburn Prison in 2014 when inmates threw milk cartons full of human waste at him, covering him from head to toe.

The incident reportedly left the actor in tears,The Daily Telegraphreported.

The 73-year-old man wasreleased from Long Bay Correctional Institution on Tuesday and deported to the UK to live with his wife, Constable Robyn Gardiner, after being granted parole by the NSW State Parole Authority.

Following the faeces experiment inside Goulburn Prison in 2014, a metal screen dubbed “Hey Dad!” wall’ was set up to protect the actor from other projectiles.

He was then transferred to the Metropolitan Special Programs Center in Long Bay.

It was reported that in his final months Hughes “kept alone” and “didn’t really associate with anyone”.

He left his cell at 7 a.m. every day and spent his time working or in the yard, walking alone.

A prison source said Hughes ‘wrapped his head in a scarf, put on a pair of sunglasses, then put on a hat’.

“He seemed to hide his identity…He didn’t want anyone to know who he was.”

Hughes was paid weekly for his work at a recycling yard inside the prison.

This allowed him to purchase items from the buyback program, including salted candies, noodles, canned goods or newspapers.

Sources inside the prison said that while Hughes had an “air of entitlement” about him, he was well behaved.

Ms Gardiner told the parole authority she would keep him away from children when he is not being supervised.

He and his wife have pledged that once back in the community, he will seek treatment from Rachel Pike, a clinical psychologist who specializes in convicted sex offenders who deny their crimes.

This would facilitate his reintegration and reduce his risk of recurrence.

Hughes renounced his Australian citizenship in 2020, becoming an illegal citizen requiring deportation upon release.

During his parole hearing, the SPA said it was confident that after eight years behind bars, releasing Hughes was in the interest of community safety.

Hughes, who starred as Martin Kelly in the television comedy from 1987 to 1994, had already been rejected twice by the SPA.

Hughes was jailed in 2014 for 10 years and nine months with a six-year period without parole, which expired in April 2020.

A jury found him guilty of 10 counts relating to sexual and indecent acts perpetrated on four young girls in the 1980s and 1990s.

Hughes continues to deny his crimes despite “overwhelming evidence”.

Victims, including his former on-screen daughter, Sarah Monahan, attended his third parole hearing.

“He’s an old man and he’s frail, but they don’t change, and he’s a denier,” Ms Monahan said.

“He still thinks he didn’t do anything.”

The SPA acknowledged that “the profound and deleterious effects on victims…continue to this day and will likely have lifelong consequences.”

“It must be particularly infuriating for victims to watch the offender’s continued and stubborn denials in the face of compelling and overwhelming evidence from multiple witnesses,” he said.

The SPA accepted expert evidence that Hughes was consistently rated as a below average risk for sexual recidivism.

This prevented him from accessing sex offender treatment programs while in custody.

Prior to his release, a psychologist prepared an unflattering report for the State Parole Authority.

He called Hughes “a staunch Holocaust denier who lacks empathy for the victim”.

Hughes made his third attempt at parole after two failed attempts. His six-year minimum sentence made him eligible for parole on April 6, 2020.

Judge Peter Zahra, who died suddenly last month, handed down the sentence with strong condemnation against Hughes.

“He engaged in brazen predatory behavior; he planned and orchestrated the occasions when the conduct occurred. His drive was persistent and calculated,” he said.

“He abused his position of trust and exploited the naivety and youthfulness of children.

“The profound and deleterious effects on victims for many years, if not their entire lives. Victims here remain deeply troubled by the conduct of the perpetrator.

The Australian Border Force said it would notify UK authorities of Hughes’ imminent return.

Hughes will be monitored in the UK under the ‘notification requirements’ of the Sexual Offenses Act.

They must report to the police within three days of returning to the UK, and once a year from then and within three days of changing their details.

He will be required to provide a passport and bank details and must inform the police of any intention to travel outside the UK.

Hughes must also provide details of where he lives and where he regularly stays if different from his home address.

“It is mandatory to inform the police if he is going to stay (for a period of at least 12 hours) in a home where a child is present,” noted the parole authority.

He will be returned to prison for up to six months if he does not meet these conditions.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or Lifeline on 13 11 14