‘Fear The Walking Dead’ actor Tyler Sanders, 18, dies suddenly

Tyler Sanders, who started in the 9-1-1 lone star TV show, as well as Fear the living dead, passed away today. Authorities have not yet released the cause of death.

Police sources say they received a call from a man who was having difficulty breathing. When they got to the address the call came from, they found Tyler all alone and pronounced him dead.

No foul play is suspected

There is no suspicion of foul play and no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of the eighteen-year-old actor.

There will be an autopsy in the following days. The family will likely release a statement after the autopsy.

He liked to keep in shape

Tyler was a very athletic person. He loved challenges and overcoming obstacles in life. Tyler also loved acting and had a bright future ahead of him.

He was an avid learner and studied acting with intensity. He also loved improv and stand-up comedy.

He started acting at the age of 10 and earned an Emmy Award nomination for his appearance as Leo on the Amazon Prime show “Just Add Magic: Mystery City”. He has also participated in short films and the series The Rookie.

May he rest in peace.