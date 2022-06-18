Bollywood praises Suzhal- The Vortex for his amazing performance





Amazon Primes most awaited Suzhal- The Vortex is finally out and the series is capturing the hearts and souls of global audiences. Pushkar and Gayatri have once again proven themselves to be masterminds with the success of their latest creation and everyone including netizens and the movie fraternity have been praising the series. The cast took to their social media and applauded the masterpiece. Popular actor Dhanush says An Amazing Crime Thriller! #Suzhal is a series that will keep you hooked the whole time! An amazing crime thriller! #Suzhal is a series that will keep you hooked the whole time! Wonderful performance by am_kathir @aishu_dil @sriyareddy @rparthiepan! @pushkar.gayatri being truly remarkable! Congratulations to the team & @primevideoin pic.twitter.com/Rn9kcELux7 Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 17, 2022 Indian-proclaimed director Hansal Mehta shared that there’s something about Suzhal that makes you want to keep going until you get closure. Finely written and well-detailed characters, gripping narrative and thrilling thriller are #Suzhal Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap says always reliable and trustworthy @pushkar.gayatri has done it again. Armed with two new directors, Suzhal is an exceptionally written, shot, brilliant and original series. A total masterpiece. Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has praised the series and Sriya Reddy’s performance. She said True to its name the vortex, this crime thriller continues to pull me deeper with each episode. @sriya_reddy as Regina is the most fearless thing you will see in a while Highly recommend Suzhal Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she’s always been a fan of @pushkar.gayatris’ work. Looking forward to watching #Suzhal this weekend. The trailer looked exciting and I’m sure the whole series will be even more so. I wish the whole Suzhal team lots of love and luck 🙂 Speaking to his social media, Vikrant Massey says Already on my 3rd episode and can’t stop watching. Indian author Cheran Bhagat says Loved Suzhal: The Vortex, a thriller full of intrigue, mystery and secrets, it’s a visual treat! Actress Bhumi Pednekar writes Started Suzhal on @primevideoin today! Producer Guneet Monga writes, Suzhal is a powerful reminder of the breathtaking evolution of storytelling and filmmaking currently unfolding in India. Music composer Anirudh composes What a watch Suzhal has been, my brother @samcsmusic title track is on fire! Investigative thriller Prime Videos, the first full-length Tamil original, has certainly taken global audiences by storm. The series is currently streaming on Prime Video in more than 30 languages ​​in 240 countries and territories.

