Two actors from the Netflix series die in Mexico after a van accident





Two actors from Netflix series The Chosen One have been killed and six other cast or crew members injured after the van they were traveling in crashed on Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. Local media reported the accident happened on Thursday and said the van overturned after going off the road in a desert area near Mulege, southeast of Santa Rosalia on the Gulf Coast from California. The crew apparently worked in the Santa Rosalia area at the time. The Baja California Department of Culture said Friday that Raymundo Garduo Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzlez Aguilar died. I am absolutely devastated,” Toronto screenwriter Faisal Lutchmedia wrote on Twitter. Gonzlez, also known by his stage name Paco Mufote, was a brilliant actor and musician, he writes. He was universally loved from what I saw in the community, and I truly felt blessed to have him in my little film, Lutchmedial wrote. The two worked together on the 2019 Lutchmedials film, Beneath Us. Dozens of people posted their condolences on Gonzlez’s Facebook page. Some thanked him for his friendship and the artistic advice he had offered them. It was a pleasure to share the stage and it was a privilege to know you as a human being, said a woman in a post. Several posters called for an investigation into the accident. One person said actors on set had complained about transportation issues, including tired drivers. Netflix declined to comment. But according to a person with knowledge of the situation who declined to be identified as she was not authorized to speak publicly, production was halted. Mexican actor Fernando Bonilla tweeted on Thursday evening that he had just learned of the death of his friend, Garduo. I am devastated, he wrote. Ray was an actor, director and cultural director who adopted Tijuana as his home. Mariano Mattos Martins in The Chosen One (2019) (Netflix) Netflix describes The Chosen One series as A 12-year-old boy learns that he is the return of Jesus Christ, destined to save mankind. Based on the comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross. According to the castings, the series is recorded by an independent production company. A spokeswoman for SAG-AFTRA said the union was in contact with Netflix and the Mexican Actors Union. Safety on set is always our top priority. We will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of our members and others in their workplace. Miller reported from Mexico City, Sokoui and Dolan from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

