Chris Evans doubts he’s ‘successful’ as an actor





Light year Marvel Cinematic Universe star and icon Chris Evans has hilariously questioned the status of his acting career. During his “Plays with Puppies” interview with Buzzfeed, the acclaimed actor was asked when in his career he knew he had “made it.” Despite his Hollywood fame, Evans fired back, “Have I?” with a laugh and added, “I don’t know.” RELATED: Lightyear Producer Says Disney Supported Film’s Lesbian Couple – But Not Their Kiss Evans’ career started small in the late 90s before taking a different trajectory after his starring role in 2001. Not another teen movie. Although the film was criticized, its commercial success was credited with providing a much-needed boost to Evans. The actor commented on the often cringe-worthy film, saying, “At the time, I was so thrilled to be a part of the film, it didn’t even cross my mind that it was a sort of artistic compromise or something. I thought it was hilarious at the time. Evans has since become an indelible part of the MCU, starting with his first appearance as Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, in 2011. Captain America: The First Avenger. He reprized the role for six subsequent films, as well as an uncredited cameo in 2015. The ant Man with Paul Rudd. While Evans’ Captain America is still referenced in MCU properties, his character officially retired after the events of 2019. Avengers: Endgame. RELATED: Lightyear: Chris Evans Honors Tim Allen’s Toy Story Legacy Evans’ last starring role in Light yeara fallout of toy story franchise, received largely positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, but his portrayal of Buzz Lightyear left some fans wondering why series mainstay Tim Allen didn’t reprise the role. Director Angus MacLane previously commented on the subject, saying, “The tone [of Lightyear] is very different [to that of the Toy Story movies]He continued, “Tim is hilarious, but that character wouldn’t work as well with him doing the voice of Space Ranger. It wouldn’t be so emotional. It just changes the tone of the movie. We were looking for more of a classic sci-fi movie.”

Light year takes place outside of regular hours toy story continuity, instead focusing on the “real life” adventures of its titular hero. McLane explained how the film fits into the franchise canon, explaining, “Now you remember in toy story, Andy had a birthday party. His favorite gift was a character he loved, Buzz Lightyear the Space Ranger. And it was a toy that would redefine playtime for Andy.” He continued, “And I always wondered what movie Buzz was from, you know? Why couldn’t we just make this movie? So that’s what we did. Presenting Light year, the movie Andy saw that changed his life. at Andy’s star wars. A sci-fi epic designed to inspire a new generation.”

Light year is in theaters now. Source: YouTube

