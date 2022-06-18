Father’s Day Special – 7 of Bollywood’s sexiest dads to watch!





It is said that fathers are the first love and the last hero in a child’s life. They teach us strong life lessons, value relationship, resilience and expect nothing in return. Actors who are also fathers are no different from fathers around the world. Despite their busy work schedule, they make sure to be a doting father to their little ones. They make you drool on screen but as soon as they get home they transform like any other dad in the world. On the occasion of World Father’s Day celebrated on June 19, let’s take a look at some of Bollywood’s young and hot dads who are both inspiring and to be envied for their screen warmth. Aparshakti Khurana Multi-talented actor Aparshakti Khurana is a proud father to sweet baby girl Arzoie. Aparshakti and his wife Aakriti became proud parents in 2021. The young actor-singer is often seen posting videos and photos on social media as a doting dad. He even took to social media writing a heartfelt letter expressing his love for his daughter recently. Shahid Kapoor Super talented Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are the proud parents of their daughter Misha and son Zain. When he’s not shooting, Shahid prefers to spend time with his children. In an interview, Shahid said his children didn’t know what he actually did for a living, but always celebrated his accomplishments with pure innocence. Hrithik Roshan A feature like this cannot be completed without mentioning the hottest dad in Bollywood – Hrithik Roshan. Hrithik is the father of teenagers Hridhaan and Hrehaan. Even though Hrithik and Suzanne have been separated since 2013, but Hrithik, like a doting father, never left the side of his two growing sons. Angad Bedi Aspiring actor Angad Bedi and lovely Neha Dhupia are the proud parents of daughter Mehr and son Guriq. He is often seen posting photos and videos of himself with his daughter Mehr having a lot of fun. Ayushmann Khurrana One of the best actors of the present time, Ayushmann Khurrana is a proud father of a son Virajveer and a daughter Varushka. Like his younger brother Aparshakti, Ayushmann is also very close to his children. Wife Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann make sure they are not exposed to the media and paparazzi and their children’s photos are only seen through their social media handles. As a father, Ayushmann wants to give them a normal life like any other child without feeling like a child star and learning everything the hard way. Kunal Kemmu Hot young actor Kunal Kemmu and his wife Soha Ali Khan are the parents of their 5-year-old daughter, Inaaya Kaumi. Like any father, Kunal prefers spending time with his daughter when he’s not filming. Kunal even inked her maiden name in Devanagari near her heart to show her love for her only daughter. The actor is often seen posting photos of himself with Inaaya on social media. Saif Ali Khan He is easily regarded as Bollywood’s hottest dad – Saif Ali Khan. He is the father of four beautiful children, with his ex-wife Amrita Singh, he is the father of his daughter and actress Sara Ali Khan and the hunk and lookalike of Saif Ibrahim who is also set to make his Bollywood debut. And to his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif is father to sons Taimur and Jeh.

