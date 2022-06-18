The Quarry Voice Actors: All Main and Supporting Characters

If you’re looking to scare yourself away during a weekend gaming session, then The Quarry is the game for you. From different jump scares to weird plot, the game finds unique ways to keep you on the edge of your seat. Not to mention the amazing characters that keep you interested in the plot! But you may have felt that some of the character voices sounded familiar. So, let’s take a look at exactly who The Quarry’s voice actors are! While you’re at it, consider reading our The Quarry Rewind guide and learn how to unlock, use, and save others from dying.

Career voice actors

There are 9 main characters in total in the game that you can play as. But on top of that, there are various secondary characters and, of course, let’s assume “villains” throughout the game. Each of them was brought to life by various talented comedians.

You might recognize some of these names from your favorite shows like 13 Reasons Why or movies like The Amazing Spiderman. If you continue to play the game or are trying to find all the clues, consider reading: The Quarry Clues Location Guide.

But to sum up, here is the list of The Quarry’s voice actors:

Abigail Blyg – played by Ariel Winter

Bobby Hackett – played by Ethan Suplee

Chris Hackett – played by David Arquette

Constance Hackett – played by Lin Shaye

Dylan Lenivy – played by Miles Robbin

Eliza Vorez – played by Grace Zabriskie

Emma Mountebank – played by Halston Sage

Jacob Custos – played by Zach Tinker

Jedediah Hackett – played by Lance Henriksen

Kaitlyn Ka – played by Brenda Song

Laura Kearney – played by Siobhan Williams

Max Brinly – played by Skyler Gisondo

Nick Furcillo – played by Evan Evagora

Ryan Erzahler – played by Justice Smith

Travis Hackett – Ted Raimi

Grace Corvin – played by Emily Axford

Anton Anderson – played by Brian Murphy

Beasts – played by JJ Dunlap

Tutorial Voice played by Mark Silverman

Let’s see where you might recognize these different actors from.

Ariel Winter as Abigail

Abigail is portrayed as a socially awkward but gentle person who takes her artistic skills for granted. She hopes to find someone romantic to fulfill her fantasies before the end of the summer. But we all know how it goes.

Her character is voiced by Ariel Winter, who you might recognize as Alex Dunphy from ABC Sitcom, Modern Family. She also voiced Gretchen in Phineas and Ferb, Sofia in Sofia the First, and Penny Peterson in Mr. Peabody & Sherman.

Ethan Suplee as Bobby

Bobby, with his exaggerated bloody paint and massive size, intimidated us.

His voice actor, Ethan Suplee, has acted in several films such as Remember the Titans and played Toby Welch in The Wolf of Wall Street. He also played Seth Ryan in American History X and appeared in My Name is Earl and Boy Meets Wonder.

David Arquette as Chris

Chris is one of the first characters introduced to us in the game. He is like the father figure at Hackett’s Quarry summer camp and loves the wonders of nature.

Chris’ voice actor, David Arquette, had a successful career, being part of Scream while playing Dewey Riley. He also played Benny in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Chris McCormick in Eight Legged Freaks, and Rob Geller in Never Been Kissed.

Lin Shaye as Constance

Constance is played by Lin Shaye. Lin Shaye played Haven’s receptionist in Alone in the Dark, Elise Rainier in Insidious, Laura Harrington in Dead End and a teacher in A Nightmare on Elm Street. She has also shown her acting skills by starring in the Dumb and Dumber movies.

Miles Robbins as Dylan

Dylan is one of 9 playable characters and is the one with deep musical knowledge and quirky humor.

He was played by Miles Robbin, who is a perfect fit due to his musical background as a member of a psychedelic pop band. He also played William in The X-Files and Dave on Halloween (2018).

Grace Zabriskie as Eliza

Eliza is part of the Vorez family and is known as “Hag of Hackett’s Quarry”. She is best known as the narrator who reads the player’s future through tarot cards in The Quarry.

Grace Zabriskie is behind Eliza’s voice and has appeared on TV shows like Seinfeld, Charmed, and The King of Queens. She also played Emma in The Grudge (2004).

Halston Sage as Emma

Emma is also one of the 9 councilors of Hackett’s Quarry. She is one of those social media celebrities who loves to take her loyal fan base on every trip and fill them in on the smallest details. She is often found teasing Abigail about her crush on Nick.

Emma is played by Halston Sage, who is best known for being part of The Orville and Paper Towns. She also appeared in Neighbors and Dark Phoenix.

Zach Tinker as Jacob

Jacob is the arrogant and funny member of the 9 protagonists. He’s a typical jock who tries to get everyone’s attention, but also tries to make sure everyone is having a good time. However, his efforts can cause many dangerous moments throughout the match.

Jacob’s voice actor Zach Tinker has appeared in episodes of American Horror Story and 13 Reasons Why.

Lance Henriksen as Jedediah

Jedediah may appear to be an older, balding man, but he is quite dangerous and physically fit.

Lance Henriksen voices Jedediah and is known for portraying General Shepherd in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Admiral Steven Hackett in the Mass Effect Trilogy, and Carl in Detroit Become Human.

Brenda Song as Kaitlyn

Kaitlyn is the leader-type outgoing personality of the group. She is generally mischievous and the joker and likes to live strong.

You might recognize The Quarry comedian Brenda Song as Christy on The Social Network and Jennifer Williams on Secret Obsession. She also had her iconic role as London Tipton in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and Madison Maxwell in Dollface.

Siobhan Williams as Laura

Laura is one of the 9 main characters and is in a relationship with Max. He is a determined character who is delighted to spend a quiet summer in the woods. But as we see throughout the game, things keep taking a sharp turn for her.

Siobhan Williams has appeared in Dragalia Lost, The Chant and Welcome to Marwen.

Skyler Gisondo as Max

Max is one of the 9 main characters and is in a relationship with Laura. He is known as the class clown. He also comes to the career earlier with Laura and faces an even worse fate than her when things go wrong.

The career voice actor for max is Skyler Gisondo, known as Howard Stacy in The Amazing Spider-man and had a guest appearance in Olivia Wilde’s Smart Book.

Evan Evagora as Nick

Nick is the handsome but nerdy character of the 9 main characters. He can be quite polite to an extent that it may seem awkward. Nick also has a crush on Abigail, which turns out to be quite a sour relationship towards the end of the game.

Quarry’s voice actor for Nick is Evan Evagora. He is known for his roles in Star Trek: Picard. and Secret Sky.

Justice Smith as Ryan

There’s always the hero character in the group, and that seems to be Ryan. On the surface, he looks like a brooding, handsome loner, but deep down, he’s determined to prove himself to those he loves.

Ryan is played by Justice Smith. Smith played Franklin Webb in Jurassic World: the Fallen Kingdom, Tom Goodman in Pokmon Detective Pikachu, and Radar in Paper Towns.

Ted Raimi as Travis

Travis is the sheriff of the small town where all the events of The Quarry take place. Although he has his own reasons, he is mostly seen as the antagonist of the game due to his unethical and aggressive methods.

Travis is voiced by Ted Raimi, the brother of famed director Sam Raimi. He played various roles in The Evil Dead trilogy, Ted Hoffman in the Spider-Man trilogy and was behind the voice of Sam in Evil Dead: Regeneration.

With this, you know all about The Quarry voice actors. The cast is surely talented and they did an amazing job of bringing each character to life.

