Review of Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) and Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)





Cinedigme (NASDAQ: CIDM – Get a rating) and Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ: RDBX – Get a rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which stock is superior? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership. Benefits and evaluation This table compares Cinedigm and Redbox Entertainment revenue, earnings per share, and valuation. Gross revenue Price/sales ratio Net revenue Earnings per share Price/earnings ratio Cinedigme $31.42 million 2.84 -$62.82 million $0.03 17.01 Redbox Entertainment $288.54 million 1.89 -$112.79 million N / A N / A Cinedigm has higher revenue, but lower revenue than Redbox Entertainment. Profitability This table compares the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cinedigm and Redbox Entertainment. Net margins Return on equity return on assets Cinedigme -4.55% -3.16% -0.88% Redbox Entertainment N / A N / A -59.93% Risk and Volatility Cinedigm has a beta of 1.64, indicating its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. In comparison, Redbox Entertainment has a beta of -2.96, indicating its stock price is 396% less volatile than the S&P 500. Analyst Notes This is a breakdown of the current recommendations for Cinedigm and Redbox Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com. Sales Ratings Hold odds Buy reviews Strong buy odds Rating Cinedigme 0 0 1 0 3.00 Redbox Entertainment 1 2 1 0 2.00 Cinedigm currently has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 537.25%. Redbox Entertainment has a consensus target price of 7.00, indicating a potential downside of 41.72%. Given Cinedigm’s stronger consensus rating and higher likely upside, analysts clearly believe Cinedigm is more favorable than Redbox Entertainment. Institutional and insider ownership 18.4% of Cinedigm shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Cinedigm shares are held by insiders of the company. Strong institutional ownership indicates that hedge funds, endowments, and large fund managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth. Summary Cinedigm beats Redbox Entertainment on 8 out of 11 factors compared between the two stocks. About Cinedigm (Get a rating) Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributor and aggregator of independent film, television and other short-form content in the United States, Canada and New Zealand. The Company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Media Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, film producers, television producers and others. producers of short-form digital content. . It also works with producers, various brands and other content owners to market, source, curate and distribute content to targeted audiences through existing and emerging digital home entertainment platforms including Apple, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, Xbox, Tubi, PlutoTV. , Vudu and cable/satellite video on demand; and distributes DVD and Blu-ray discs to wholesalers and retailers with sales coverage at approximately 48,000 retail stores, including Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Amazon. In addition, the Company operates various branded and curated over-the-top (OTT) entertainment channels, including Docurama, CONtv, Dove Channel, Viewster Anime, Fandor and Screambox; and Matchpoint, a software-as-a-service platform for automating the distribution of streaming content and OTT channels. Cinedigm Corp. entered into a strategic alliance with Starrise Media Holdings Limited to release films in China in theaters and on digital platforms. The company was previously known as Cinedigm Digital Cinema Corp. and changed its name to Cinedigm Corp. in September 2013. Cinedigm Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York. About Redbox Entertainment (Get a rating) Redbox Entertainment Inc. operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers can rent or purchase newly released DVDs and Blu-ray discs. The company provides installation, merchandising and troubleshooting services to other kiosk businesses. It also produces, acquires and distributes films through its film distribution label, Redbox Entertainment, LLC, providing rights to talent-directed films that are distributed on the Company’s services, as well as on third-party digital. In addition, the Company offers transactional and ad-supported digital streaming services, which include Redbox On Demand, a transactional service that offers digital rental or purchase of new release and catalog movies and television content; Redbox Free On Demand, an ad-supported service offering free on-demand movies and TV shows; and Redbox Free Live TV, an ad-supported television service providing access to approximately 100 linear channels. The company is based in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois. Want more great investment ideas? 