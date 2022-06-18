Fathers Day! Chandramukhi actor Addinath Kothare says he is still learning how to be a father





He’s shredded, curvy and dons the stubble with plenty of panache. Actor Addinath Kothare is the quintessential hot dad. Point this out to him and he blushes. I don’t know if I’m a hot dad, but I have a beautiful daughter he shares. On Father’s Day, Kothare plans to spend the whole day with his four-year-old child, Jiza. It’s daddy’s day with Jiza. I spend all day with my daughter, I’m not going anywhere and I’m just going to be with her, he mentions. Speaking about his bond with his daughter, Kothare says: I’m (mostly) in my own world and even my daughter is like that. So we enjoy each other’s company. We are both dreamers. Also, I learn on the job. While Kothare mentions that he’s learning on the job, he also reveals how he relates to Jon Favreaus’ character from Chef (2014). Just the way he does everything possible to develop his relationship with his son, I will always try to do that, he adds. Kothare has been a father for four years. However, unlike many, he doesn’t think fatherhood has changed him at all. Maybe it made me more sensitive and empathetic, but it didn’t completely change me. Yes, I can say that it revived the child in me. Jiza and I love playing and making masti together. The inner child in me has company, he explains. Ask him if Jiza is reading this article 20 years later, which he would like her to read, and the actor says: Shell is 24 and I just want her to know that I will always give my best myself and try to fulfill all her dreams in whatever capacity I can.

