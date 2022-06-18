Proposed new life for Madrid’s St. Clair Shores theater – Macomb Daily

Over the next few months, residents of St. Clair Shores should notice big changes to the Nine Mile Road and Mack Avenue property that once housed the Shores Madrid Cinema.

St. Clair Shores City Council Monday. June 6 voted 6 to 1 to approve a site plan to modernize the building’s exterior, add a new retro marquee and create more parking areas.

Owner Dave Harden, owner of the Butter Run Saloon on Harper Avenue, said the 10,000-square-foot former theater will have a bar and restaurant on one side and a small entertainment room on the other.

The property has been vacant for over 13 years.

Housing market tightens as buyers grapple with rising mortgage rates and closing costs

Harden apologized for the lack of progress on the exterior of the buildings since interior demolition began last year, but said that now that the site plan has been approved, he expects the exterior will be painted and a new marquee in place in about three months. Once the site plan has been approved, the applicant has one year to complete the work.

Harden, a St. Clair Shores native and Lakeview High School graduate, bought the 83-year-old theater from LaHood Properties, which had offered to reopen it as a movie theater. But after sitting empty for more than a decade, LaHood decided to sell the old theater. The selling price has not been disclosed.

Harden said he thought he could start work on the exterior of the building as soon as the demolition was complete, so he didn’t realize he had to get a site plan approved before starting work on it. the facade of the building.

I’ve known the building has been a real drag on the neighborhood for some time and I’ve complained about pigeons nesting in the marquee and litter out front, Councilor Chris Vitale said.

Vitale asked if the unsightly fence could at least be removed from the front of the building, but Harden said it was necessary for security reasons until the ground was restored and the entrance gates were correctly installed. He said he plans to put a banner on the fence showing renderings of what the building will look like in the near future.

Harden plans to complete the interior renovations following the renovation of the building’s exterior and according to the schedule presented with the site plan, the interior renovations are expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

Although the renderings presented at the council meeting depict an outdoor patio, this was not part of the approval, but may come back separately to council at a later date. Community Development Manager Denise Pike said there were concerns about the width of the sidewalk and the space the planned patio would encompass that need to be resolved.

With the popularity of social neighborhoods, it’s important to keep public spaces public, Pike said. For now, we would like to fix the exterior of the building and give him time to do the renovations and come back to discuss the patio later.

The site plan includes parking contracts with Roy OBrien Ford and nearby South Lake High School to allow Harding to expand its parking area.

It is, no pun intended, a downtown landmark, said Councilman Ronald Frederick. I’m glad you’re doing this and I think the residents will be happy to come in once you have entertainment there.

Councilors John Caron and Candice Rusie both said they were in favor of the project, but the information added in their meeting file regarding the site plan was incomplete. The two questioned why the minutes of the May planning commission meeting where the site plan was discussed were not included and why further information came in on Monday instead of Friday when the rest of the package has been distributed.

Rusie downvoted the sitemap because she said she didn’t have enough information to feel comfortable approving it.

Day trips close to home are likely to be the trend among summer travelers

Pike said there was a delay in obtaining project renderings, a construction schedule and parking agreements with South Lake and Roy OBrien, which resulted in some information not being available to members of the board on the Friday before the meeting when the package has been finalized.

Mayor Kip Walby said he took full responsibility for the delay as he was trying hard not to remove the item from the agenda as he did not have all the relevant information and hoped everything would be in place in time for Monday’s meeting so the board could go ahead with a vote.

I was trying to keep the item on the agenda and see if we could get the rest of the information so we could move things along,” Walby said. It was late Friday, we didn’t have all the information, but we were trying to get it.

Macomb Daily editor Mitch Hotts contributed to this report