Bollywood ‘Dons’ Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan look stylish in INVISIBLE photo





Bollywood will always remember two outstanding actors – Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Both were the kings of the industry in their time and their fan base is huge. Both will forever hold a special place in our hearts. Their contribution to our industry is invaluable. They will next be seen in Brahmastra – starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor for cameo roles. A few moments ago Amitabh Bachchan shared a beautiful candid photo with SRK and we are in love! In the photo, the two kings of Bollywood looked quite dapper. As Amitabh concentrated on signing a ‘Don’ poster, Shah Rukh stood by his side, wearing red glasses. Interestingly, Shah Rukh and Amitabh played the character of Don. Along with the beautiful photo, Amitabh wrote a witty and appropriate comment. He wrote, “….and…um…continue in the same vein.. DON. One happy fan wrote, “Two awesome legends in a WOW frame.” Take a look at the picture: Meanwhile, speaking of the work front, it’s a super happy time for all SRK Fans. Recently, he announced that he was going to collaborate with Atlee for a movie, Jawan. Besides Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has two exciting films in the works. He will next be seen in director Pathaan by Siddharth Anand in which he will share the screen with Deepika Padukone. The film will also star John Abraham as the main antagonist and will be released on January 25 next year. Shah Rukh will also collaborate for the first time with Rajkumar Hirani for Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. Meanwhile A capital B also has several projects in the works. As we mentioned before, he will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s mythological fantasy drama Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. The trailer for the film dropped recently and it received a positive response. It will be released in theaters on September 9. Apart from that, it also has Goodbye with Rashmika Mandanna, Maidaan by Ajay Devgn and The Intern remake with Deepika Padukone. Read also : Brahmastra Trailer: Is Shah Rukh Khan Stealing the Show as Vayu? Fans think so

