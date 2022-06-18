Two Netflix actors Raymundo Garduo Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar killed in Mexico

On Thursday, two actors from a Netflix series were killed and six other crew members were injured in a van crash near Muleg, a town on the Baja California Sur peninsula.

Now friends of the victims, Raymondo Garduo Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzlez Aguilar, known professionally as Paco Mufote, are taking on Netflix and the independent production company behind the series, The chosenclaiming that cast members had complained about poor transportation and logistics.

Liliana Conlisk Gallegos, a friend of Mufote who has worked in the film industry and is an artist and academic, told The Daily Beast she was heartbroken and outraged to hear accusations that the team had could be exploited to save money.

Paco touched the hearts of everyone he met, he was a great actor with a strong trajectory, Gallegos told The Daily Beast. He loved acting and playing music more than anything in the world and he devoted himself to it, often suffering from economic difficulties. He sacrificed himself for his love of the theater.

It fills me with rage that there are reports of abuse and exploitation shared by people involved in the production, she added. I would like to demand that this be investigated further. If nothing bad happened, then there should be no problem with providing the information.

It pains me to think that he was exploited, that he was forced to work in poor conditions, especially for a multi-million dollar company like Netflix.

Netflix declined to comment but confirmed to The Daily Beast that two members died in transit from Santa Rosala to the local airport.

A spokesperson said the accident was not on set and two other cast members and four crew members were injured and in stable condition. The representative added that Netflix’s thoughts are with the families of the deceased actors and that Redrum, the production company behind the series, has temporarily suspended filming. The company will not comment further as the investigation is ongoing, the person said.

According to the streaming services website, The chosen is based on a comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross and centers on a 12-year-old boy who learns that he is the return of Jesus Christ, destined to save mankind.

The Associated Press and local media reported that the film crews’ white van overturned around noon Thursday after leaving a peninsular highway and entering a desert area. A casting In the wings magazine lists the TV series as american jesus and the production company as Redrum. In April, What’s On Netflix announced that filming for the series had begun.

On Friday, novelist Rick Zazueta shared a scathing Facebook post demanding an investigation and blaming the Mexican film industry.

People who come to Baja California to exploit natural and human resources and only inflate their pocketbooks, their egos and their wallets, Zazueta fumed.

In his message, Zazueta said: For weeks, people close to this production have known that the logistics are terrible. The actors have constantly complained of the mistreatment of which they are victims, particularly in the field of transport and logistics. Locations in Santa Rosala, Loreto and San Ignacio, flights from La Paz and Tijuana, old signs with flat tires, tired and overworked drivers.

He also claimed that talent was herded like cattle to save a few pesos.

Shame on the Mexican film industry, Everardo Gout and Stacy Perskie must face it and not hide behind casting director Luis Rosales – who was coldly asked to deliver the news of the deaths to the families of these great actors, a writes Zazueta. We cannot make the mistake of letting this happen, we cannot allow these gentlemen’s deaths to be in vain. The film industry must change, we have once again paid a very high price in this country but we must uphold the rights of the deceased.

Last year, things looked promising for the series. Comedy writer Millar said DeadlineThe development for american jesus unfolds beautifully in the talented and capable hands of Everardo Gout (Marvels Luke Cage, holy lies) and Leopoldo Gout (Molly Game, Instinct). I’m blown away by the creative choices Netflix has given us, and especially since this series will feature dialogue in both Spanish and English.

For her part, Gallegos said she works in film production in the United States and independent film companies cut corners all the way.

I worked in production in the United States when the independents ran out of money, she added. They operate independently and then sell the work to larger production houses. This way, they can turn a blind eye to labor abuses.

I really want to point out that this is a real global issue and it parallels this outsourcing issue,” she told The Daily Beast. We can see parallel forms of abuse and exploitation. At this point, we don’t know much. All we want are answers.

I’m not accusing Netflix of anything. I just demand further investigation.

Meanwhile, actor and director Fernando Bonilla caught on Twitter to mourn his friend Cruz, whom he had spoken to a few hours before his death.

It is imperative that production report the number of off-duty hours of the driver who lost control of the truck, Bonilla wrote.

I’m devastated, Bonilla continued in a thread. Ray was an actor, director and cultural director who adopted Tijuana as his home. He was a festive and generous friend.

A lot of film and TV productions have overworked drivers causing this fucking drama. I just found it and I can’t believe it. My heart is broken.