CrossFitter shares how he stays shredded on 3,700 calories a day





In a new video on his YouTube channel, trainer, functional bodybuilder, and former CrossFit Games athlete Marcus Filly shares what an average eating day looks like for him, and some of the tips he uses to maintain his fitness. shredded physique and 5% body fat while consuming between 3,700 and 4,000 calories per day. First off, and this might be an obvious place to start, but Filly says he prioritizes protein in every meal, using protein sources like eggs, bison and turkey, and eating 220 grams of protein per day, or about 1.2 grams per pound of body weight. "If you can get more protein in your total calorie intake each day, you'll get increased energy production just from digesting that food," he says. "I would challenge you for 30 days to try and get 30-40 grams of protein for breakfast to start your day, to see what it feels like to change the ratio of macronutrients in your breakfast. It's a key to long-term maintenance of body composition." Although losing body fat can involve eating with a calorie deficit, Filly believes that instead of following a very restrictive diet, you should focus on the quality of the foods you eat. "You don't need to deprive yourself of calories all the time to maintain a lean physique," he says, explaining that high-quality whole foods can keep you full longer than processed foods high in sugar or salt. and also require more energy to digest. He also finds that he only craves "cheat" or "treat" meals when he's not eating enough, and that filling up on whole foods helps keep those cravings at bay. He also likes to track his physical output, not just in terms of the 60-90 minutes of training he does each day, but any other physical activity, including walking. "We want to get accurate measurements of what you're actually supposed to eat, and the best way to do that is to either track your food closely or use an estimator," he says. Finally, Filly explains that building habits and a routine helps her stay on track to achieve her goals. "Not only is consistency important, but pacing is important," he says. "Adjusting to consistent rhythms where you do the same things at the same times a day is extremely helpful in helping you maintain a healthy body weight, eat more, and stay at a lean body composition, and it's been one of my secrets. successful for a long time."

