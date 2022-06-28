Entertainment
Box office review: Bollywood successes and failures
2022 has reached the halfway mark, and it’s time to see how Bollywood fared at the box office.
It’s critical this year since cinemas have not been operating for most of the past two years, and it’s only in the past five months that we’re seeing regular showings.
While there have been hits and misses, the good news is that at least the movies are coming out now.
It’s only a matter of time before things get back to normal.
Joginder Tuteja look at the versions, which made a minimum lifetime activity of Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million). Unfortunately, the list is not very long.
KGF – Chapter 2 [Hindi]
Box office collection: Rs 434.70 crore (Rs 4.34 billion)
The most powerful of all is KGF – Chapter 2, who came from the Kannada film industry and ended up making a splash in Hindi.
Although it did extremely well in the south and in different languages, it came like a storm in Hindi and just refused to stop.
Right next to Baahubali – The Conclusion (at Rs 511 crore / Rs 5.11 billion), Yash’s standout has become an all-time blockbuster.
RRR [Hindi]
Box office collection: Rs 274.31 crore (Rs 2.74 billion)
It was the time when business analysts in all industries began to believe that anything from the south would be successful.
Well, there were quite a few failures too, but RRR (Hindi) was not among them.
SS Rajamouli came up with a massive artist featuring NTR Jr, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn and audiences across the country were impressed.
Another blockbuster.
The Kashmir Files
Box office collection: Rs 253 crore (Rs 2.53 billion)
Now, where does this one come from?
Director Vivek Agnihotri had made a short film Tashkent Files in 2019, which had done well thanks to word of mouth.
For the second in the triology, the affair was expected to double.
But what happened was beyond imagination, as the film turned out to be a rage.
It gnawed at everything that passed in its path!
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Box office collection: Rs 185 crore (Rs 1.85 billion)
Between two dubbed films and a niche release, if there is a real Bollywood film that ended up being all the rage, it is that of Anees Bazmee Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
The film opened better than expected, but the kind of sustenance it received is what makes its success so important.
Kartik Aaryan has now firmly established himself as a superstar with this film.
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Box office collection: Rs 129.10 crore (Rs 1.29 billion)
After the release of Sooryavanshi last year, no film did well.
Then the pandemic returned in its third wave, and all plans were launched again.
That’s when Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt decided to release their labor of love, Gangubai Kathiawadiand the rest was history.
Samrat Prithviraj
Box office collection: Rs 70 crore (Rs 700 million)
At Akshay Kumar Samrat Prithviraj was touted as the next Rs 200 Crore Club hit.
The reasoning was sound, especially since Yash Raj Films backed it.
But this all dates back to 2018.
Things changed when the first pandemic happened and the public finally saw KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR.
The big movie didn’t seem so big anymore.
JugJugg Jeeyo
Box office collection: Rs 60 crore (Rs 600 million and above)
Karan Johar marketed and promoted JugJugg Jeeyo aggressively and the audience also gave him a nod of approval.
A well-made film that caught everyone’s attention, it does quite well and will end up doing good business.
Bachchan Panandey
Box office collection: Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million)
Akshay Kumar started his 2022 campaign with Bachchan Panandeywhere he entered a truly different avatar.
There ‘masala‘ the movie ended up coming at a time when The Kashmir Files brought the audience into a totally different mental space.
The buzz around Bachchan Panandey calmed down and the film failed.
Runway 34
Box office collection: Rs 33 crore (Rs 330 million)
During the pre-pandemic days, a movie like Runway 34 would have gotten a respectable opening, then done well on a word-of-mouth basis, at least at multiplexes.
But in recent years, audience tastes have changed, thanks to content on OTT.
Runway 34 ended up being labeled as an OTT release and doing much more on the platform than in theaters.
Heropanti 2
Box office collection: Rs 26 crore (Rs 260 million)
When the first promo came out, the feedback was pretty mixed.
However, things got better when the second promo came, especially the song Baja Whistle.
It helped the Tiger Shroff star take at least a reasonable opening at the box office.
Critical acclaim as well as audience feedback was not positive, and the film sank.
Badhaai Do
Box office collection: Rs 20.62 crore (Rs 206.2 million)
The first outing after the pandemic, the very fact that Badhaai Do made it to the list of films with a lifetime collection of over Rs 20 crore shows how difficult it is to muster such numbers this year.
So many great movies like Shirt, Attack – First part, Anek, Dhaakad, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and jhund couldn’t even get close.
Still, this Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar film managed to score reasonably.
