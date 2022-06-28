Mary Mara, TV actress, dies of possible drowning at 61





Mary Mara, a character actress known for her extensive resume of starring roles on shows like “ER,” “Shameless” and “Law & Order,” died Sunday, her manager Craig Dorfman confirmed to TheWrap. She was 61 years old. New York State Police announced in a press release that Mara died of possible drowning in Cape Vincent, New York. After receiving a call Sunday morning at 8:10 a.m., Cape Vincent firefighters and ambulance recovered his body from the St. Lawrence River. According to initial reports, there were no signs of foul play. An autopsy is underway at the Jefferson County Medical Examiners’ Office as part of an ongoing investigation into his death. “Mary was one of the best actresses I have ever met,” Dorfman said in a statement. “I still remember seeing her on stage in 1992 in ‘Mad Forest’ Off-Broadway. She was electric, funny and a real person. Everyone loved her. She will be missed. Born in 1960 in Syracuse, New York, Mara’s three-decade career spans more than 80 stage, film, and television credits. After attending San Francisco State University and earning a master’s degree from the Yale School of Drama, she made her screen debut in the 1989 TV movie “The Preppie Murder.” She would go on to land roles in hit shows like ‘Nash Bridges’, ‘NYPD Blue’, ‘Ally McBeal’, ‘The West Wing’, ‘Dexter’, ‘Star Trek: Enterprise’, ‘7th Heaven’, ‘ Monk”, “Lost”, “Bones” and “Ray Donovan”. His early films include Jamie Lee Curtis’ vehicle “Blue Steel,” Sandra Bullock and Tate Donovan’s romantic comedy “Love Potion No. 9,” “The Hard Way” with Michael J. Fox, and “Mr. Saturday Night.” Later, she appeared in the horror film “Prom Night” and “Break Even” in 2020 before retiring. Mara has also performed in several stage productions, appearing alongside William Hurt in the Yale Repertory production of “Ivanov”, in “Mad Forest” for the Manhattan Theater Club, and a New York Shakespeare Festival production of “Twelfth Night”. with people like Michelle Pfeiffer. and Jeff Goldblum. “Bosch” and “General Hospital” actor Jon Lindstrom posted a photo of him and Mara, reminiscing about their time together in a 2008 stage production of “In Heat.” “Devastated to learn of the untimely passing of Mary Maras,” he said. wrote. “…She was going through the aftermath of chemo. Brave, brilliant, ultra-talented. The Earth will be much less colorful without it. TO TEAR APART” Crushed to learn of the untimely death of Mary Maras. We performed together in 2008 in Malcolm Danares In Heat at the Lost Playhouse in Los Angeles. She was going through the aftermath of chemo. Brave, brilliant, ultra-talented. The Earth will be much less colorful without it. TO TEAR APART pic.twitter.com/sj1U8c6hyK — Jon Lindstrom (@thejonlindstrom) June 28, 2022 Mara is survived by her daughter-in-law, Katie Mersola, sisters Martha Mara and Susan Daily, brother-in-law Scott Dailey and nephew Christopher Dailey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thewrap.com/mary-mara-actor-cause-of-death/

