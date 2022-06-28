Entertainment
‘Don’t judge yourself here’: Bollywood dance class is heaven for women
A jubilant rhythm and a need for lightness are the lure of a group of women who get rid of their stress and bond through dance and diversity.
While the sound that echoes from the Rangiora Community Center in Palmerston North is vibrant and infectious, the experiences inside are far from frivolous.
Bollywood dance lessons at Tanushree BaruaGuptas Shree Dance Academy are both an escape and an embrace.
After my doctorate, it was a way to relax and learn something without being criticized, said Fathimath Rifshana, 40, who attended the classes for four years.
Originally from the Maldives, she found studying for so long towards her PhD brought a lot of attention and stress.
The Bollywood dance class provided a space where she could improve so many things in my time.
Shree is the Hindu goddess of prosperity, luck and happiness; states of being and mind that dance classes have both celebrated and evoked over the past nine years.
Being a good dancer is not one of the criteria, but the love of conviviality and the spirit of collaboration are.
A mixture of classical and folk movements are choreographed to Bollywood music.
Ballet form is all about stories, BaruaGupta said. Not only religious stories and mythological characters, but [it can be] think of your loved ones. Thinking about your husband who went off to war.
It has way more essence than just hip hop to a Bollywood movie song.
Sessions cater to all ranges and abilities, crossing cultural spheres and an impressive range of ages, including around 20 women aged 16-65.
Some are there just for fun while others bring their passion for dancing to regional events such as Diwali and the Palmerston North Festival of Cultures.
Bipana Kalikote, 20, who came to New Zealand as a refugee from Bhutan, always wanted to be a dancer.
She has been attending classes for six years and BaruaGupta always pushes you to be what you want to be.
Kalikote said she learned something new in every class and after an hour of dancing, all her stress was gone.
If you want to be a dancer, I think coming here is the best choice, no one is laughing at you, everyone is supporting you, they are supporting you.
Shama Simons, 16, is accompanied by her aunt Megan Norris, 47.
Simons was born in India and adopted by her New Zealand family when she was eight years old.
I have been dancing in India since I was four years old. It’s my kind of thing. It’s like bringing back my culture. You flow with the music and the feeling.
Her younger sister Minu, also adopted from India, attends the Wednesday class.
Norris started attending five years ago when she resumed dance lessons.
I love it. I’m also the taxi, which means I can’t retire, and I never regret it when I show up.
Norris said she liked the multicultural aspect of the group.
It really reminds you of what a multicultural community we belong to. And there is good food. We celebrate our parties and we bring a plate.
We had food for Eid [the end of Ramadan], and birthdays. We find reasons.
Theresa Wheeler, 58, followed a friend eight years ago, thinking it was a belly dancing class, but was then relieved to discover her mistake.
Dance of the Seven Veils? I think we need 17 just to make it safe, she laughs.
Wheeler comes for the wonderful people and loud music.
She sometimes stopped attending for personal reasons, but BaruaGupta visited her at home and told her she had a week off. She had to be back the following week because the band needed her.
It was really lovely, Wheeler said. There is a wide variety of ages and abilities, but everyone is patient, kind, caring and supportive.
Other women talked about the companionship, the exercise, and how they loved that the dance style was more than just show, as the stories and emotions were at the heart of the choreography.
But mostly it was a chance to relax and just have fun.
I keep telling everyone not to judge themselves here,” BaruaGupta said. We come to connect and dance. No one judges.
A food safety microbiologist by day, classes are also an opportunity for her to relax.
No matter how much stress I have in my life, this is the place where I forget everything that’s going on. Any negative thoughts I have, or stress I have, it’s all gone.
Dance classes take place on Monday evenings for adults and on Wednesdays for children. The group can be contacted through the Shree Bollywood Dance Facebook page.
