Tiffany Haddish flaunts in 6-inch sandals at Hollywood Unlocked Awards – Footwear News





Tiffany Haddish stepped out in a stunning ensemble to host the 2nd Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA. This year, the theme for the awards ceremony was "Controlling Our Narratives" where Hollywood Unlocked recognized talent for how they use their influence and platform to impact communities and our society as a whole. The event was a star-studded affair with celebrity guests including Mariah Carey, Lizzo, NORE, Floyd Mayweather, Jennifer Lewis and Kelis. Haddish made an elegant style statement at the ceremony. The "Afterparty" actress arrived in a figure-hugging black dress. The top of the garment had a mesh turtleneck with long sheer sleeves. While the actual dress was streamlined with a plunging neckline and a structured bodice.

Tiffany Haddish attends the 2nd Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on June 24, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hollywood Unlocked

Tiffany Haddish arrives at the 2nd Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly, California on June 24, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hollywood Unlocked Haddish styled her short platinum blonde hair in finger waves and accessorized with dainty drop earrings. The comedian increased his height with open-toe platform sandals. The shoe style featured a wide crossover pattern on the toe, a chunky outsole, and sat on a 6-inch stacked heel. Platform sandals feature a raised sole and usually have a high heel of 4 inches or more. The platform construction helps compensate for heel height, allowing more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

(L) Tiffany Haddish and Mariah Carey (R) onstage at the 2nd Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly, California on June 24, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Hollywood Unlocked Elevate your ensemble with a pair of platform sandals.

