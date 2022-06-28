I met Bollywood celebrities in real life and this was my experience





For one or two years, work has taken me away. And most, if not all, of these places are also frequented by celebrities. Take Fashion Week, for example. Or a store launch. It could also be a promotional activity for an upcoming movie. These are the places where I met those elusive people, affectionately called celebrities. While I agree that a few minutes with someone, celebrity or not, doesn’t warrant an indisputable character certificate, it does leave a certain impression. And so, that’s what I thought of the Bollywood celebrities I’ve met over the past few months. 1. Ananya Panday

Image credit: authors are proprietary Sweet comes closest to describing what Ananya Panday looks like. I can’t pretend she doesn’t have the so-called tantrums of a child star, but she certainly didn’t wear them to meet the press after her fashion week grand finale appearance. FDCI x Lakme or one-on-one interaction. She was sympathetic and her usual shameless self. So, for example, instead of staying mum before everyone arrived for the press conference, she chose a conversation with the dads and asked one of them to sing. Chill is another adjective that suits her perfectly. 2. Janhvi Kapoor

Image credit: authors are proprietary Although we’ve heard nothing but good things about Janhvi Kapoor’s kindness and humility towards fans and the media, my experience was slightly different. Janhvi seemed annoyed by the partially capable air conditioning and complained about the hot weather during media interactions. She didn’t seem like the enthusiast chop I expected her to be. But I can’t blame her entirely because the weather sometimes does that to your mood. 3. Siddhant Chaturvedi

Image credit: authors are proprietary Meet Him IRL explained how this stranger won a national crush. He had an undeniable charm even as he simply stood there at the press conference, posts ramp debut for designer Manish Malhotra. And just like his peers in the industry (think Kartik Aaryan), he seemed to care deeply about his fans. I was accompanied by my colleague, a big fan of Gehraiyaan actor, whose eyes only met the Siddhants for a millisecond, but long enough for her to communicate a photo request. While the bouncers tried to rush him shortly after the press conference ended, he only left after compelling her (and me) with a photo. Cutie? Cutie. 4. Mira Rajput Kapoor

Image credit: authors are proprietary It was quite thoughtful of him to ask for a short biography of the people who were to interview him. So instead of diving straight into the work, she spoke first. Were alumni of the same college, and she made it a point to talk about it. Honestly, for the first time, I felt like we, too, were real people whose lives were worth talking about (beyond the pre-decided interview questions) and that we could have things in common with celebrities. 5. Bhumi Pednekar

Image credit: authors are proprietary Whether it’s a phone interaction or seeing her in person, one personality trait that stands out is that Bhumi is a great listener. And she speaks well. Warm and friendly, the Bala the actor is generous with compliments. Passionate about makeup herself, she loved my colleagues’ eye shadows. What do you think of my experiences? Are they related or totally unexpected? Let us know in the comments. Main image credit: authors are proprietary

