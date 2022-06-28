Vijay Babu arrested and released on bail: All about the Malayalam actor-producer accused of sexual assault





Kochi Police on Monday recorded the arrest of Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu in connection with a rape case. He was also allowed to get bail the same day after meeting certain conditions.

Who is Vijay Babu? Vijay Babu runs a popular Friday Film House production banner. He has funded some of Malayalam’s very successful mid-budget films over the past decade. Vijay started his career in the entertainment industry by holding a management position in various TV channels. Then he pursued entrepreneurship in Dubai. He made his debut as a producer with the comedy-drama Zachariayude Garbhinikal in 2013. He then worked with the who’s who of the Malayalam film industry in several capacities as a producer and actor. Some of Vijay’s popular production ventures include Aadu Oru Bheegara Jeevi Aanu, Angamaly Diaries, Aadu 2, June, Janamaithri, Thrissur Pooram and Home. He had also appeared in extended roles in the film he produced, bolstering his acting career. He is known for his roles in the series Aadu, Mr Fraud, Double Barrel, Pretham, Velipadinte Pusthakam to name a few. Vijay also held a key position on the executive committee of Malayalam cinema’s first film association, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). He is married to a Smitha, who lives in Dubai. The couple have a son. The case against Vijay Babu Earlier in April this year, Vijay was accused by a woman of sexually assaulting her. He was accused by the woman in question of sexually assaulting her for many months under the guise of marriage and acting opportunities in films. When the allegations became public, Vijay went live on his Facebook page from Dubai and refuted the rape allegations against him. He claimed he had a consensual relationship with the survivor. He even named the survivor during the live session which is against the law in India. After being criticized, Vijay deleted the video. Vijay remained in Dubai fearing arrest by Kerala cops. After securing bail before the arrest, Vijay returned to the country and joined the investigation. According to the court order, cops are allowed to detain Vijay for seven days between June 27 and June 3. He may be kept in custody during the said period for questioning between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday was the first day of questioning and the cops decided to register his arrest. However, as per the court order, he was allowed to get bail on the same day. The AMMA controversy Vijay’s arrest comes a day after he courted controversy by showing up at the AMMA general assembly venue in Kochi on Sunday. He was removed from the executive committee following the rape allegations against him. However, on Sunday AMMA informed the media that they were not going to expel Vijay from the association as the case is being heard in court. AMMA announced that it would take action against Vijay based on the court judgment. Vijay had earlier tendered his resignation from AMMA and said he would not return to the association until he was cleared of all charges. The Vijay controversy once again has the threat of the casting couch in the film industry. It also came at a time when Malayalam cinema is still reeling from the effects of the kidnapping and sexual assault of a popular actress in 2017.

