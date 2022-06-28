Hollywood stars are sharing their abortion stories after the Supreme Court’s Roe v. wade

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Entertainment industry professionals began sharing their own abortion experiences on social media platforms in an attempt to criticize SCOTUS following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last week.

The decision made by SCOTUS on Friday has effectively come to an end recognition of a constitutional right to abortion which has been in place since 1973, and gives each state the power to authorise, limit or completely ban the practice.

Pro “Dancing with the Stars” Cheryl Burke called the decision a “personal attack” while sharing it abortion story in a three-minute TikTok.

“I am saddened by the Supreme Court’s decisions to overturn #roevwade which guarantees women’s right to choose,” she captioned the clip.

“I am saddened by the news this morning, and it weighs heavily on my heart because I had an abortion when I was 18, and if it weren’t for places like Planned Parenthood, I would be a mother,” Burke told his followers. .

“I wouldn’t have been a great mother, and I certainly wouldn’t be sitting here with you today.

OLIVIA RODRIGO DEDICATE YOU TO SUPREME COURT JUSTICE DUET WITH LILY ALLEN AT GLASTONBURY FESTIVAL

“I had an abortion when I was going through a really huge transition in my life,” Burke, 38, added. “I was practicing safe sex, using protection and taking birth control and it happens.”

The 38-year-old dancer was two weeks pregnant when she had an abortion and recalled the trauma of seeing “strikers holding up anti-abortion signs” as she walked to the Planned Parenthood clinic.

“But on top of all that, the whole process is traumatic, and the fact that now you’re making it illegal for us women to make this decision about our own bodies is absolute madness. ‘What world do we live in today? today?” she asked, it’s nobody’s business.

Burke, who is in the midst of a divorce from ex-husband Matthew Lawrence, added that she was “happy” with her decision to end the pregnancy and had “no regrets” and “no shame behind it”.

Alec Baldwin’s daughter, Ireland Baldwin, shared her own experience with abortion which began when she became pregnant while in an “unhappy relationship”.

“He made it clear that he never wanted kids or marriage,” the 26-year-old model admitted in a TikTok video posted on Sunday. “He barely wanted to be in a serious relationship.”

HOLLYWOOD REACTS TO ROE V. WADE CANCELLATION: ABSOLUTELY TERRIFIED

“I chose to have an abortion because I know exactly what it’s like to be born between two people who hate each other,” Baldwin said, referring to her father’s tumultuous nine-year marriage to Kim Basinger and to the ensuing bitter divorce and custody battle.

She added: “Could I have had this baby and put him up for adoption? Maybe. Maybe not. But choosing to raise a baby without my own financial security, without a loving partner and who support me, it wasn’t going to work for me.

“I chose me, and I will choose me again. It’s your life, it’s your choice.”

Ireland also opened up about being raped and reflected on how her life had “spiraled” out of control, and the difficulties that would have arisen if she had been forced to raise a child.

“I lost control of my life. I drank a lot more. I partied a lot more,” she said in the video. “I self-medicated. I was in other abusive and toxic relationships. I did pretty much everything I could to distract myself.

“Seeing so many other brave women sharing their stories made me think about what my life would have been like if I had gotten pregnant and had to raise a baby during all that I was going through at the time. “

Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late “Fast & Furious” actor Paul Walker, reacted to the decision on Friday by sharing that she had an abortion in 2020.

“Today marks a huge setback in history – a profound injustice to women across the United States. There are countless women who have struggled with the decision to have an abortion,” said- she writes. “I too struggled with choice, but in 2020, as the world fell apart during the pandemic, I asked for an abortion. It’s a very private and personal experience – as it should be.”

The model wrote: “I was blessed with a great doctor who supported me through the debilitating process – with their help I can be the happy, healthy person I am today .”

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Meadow married actor Louis Thornton-Allan in the Dominican Republic in October and asked one of her father’s best friends, Vin Diesel, to walk her down the aisle.

“Now to know that even more women will not have the opportunity to seek safe pregnancy termination and choose their bodies first is absolutely heartbreaking,” she added in her post. “In a world that consistently marginalizes women, this feels like the greatest assault of all.”

“Banning abortion doesn’t prevent abortions, it prevents safe abortions,” Walker concluded.

The June 24 vote won the support of five of the court’s six conservative justices. Chief Justice John Roberts did not approve of Roe’s ending.

Associate Justice Samuel Alito wrote the majority opinion, joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

“The Majority overruled Roe and Casey for one and only one reason: because they always despised them, and now they have the votes to overrule them,” judges Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan wrote in a statement. joint of 59 pages. CONTESTATION.

“In overturning Roe and Casey, this Court betrays its guiding principles. Sadly for this Court, but more so, for the millions of American women who today have lost fundamental constitutional protection, we disagree.”