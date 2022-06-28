Entertainment
Hollywood stars are sharing their abortion stories after the Supreme Court’s Roe v. wade
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Entertainment industry professionals began sharing their own abortion experiences on social media platforms in an attempt to criticize SCOTUS following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last week.
The decision made by SCOTUS on Friday has effectively come to an end recognition of a constitutional right to abortion which has been in place since 1973, and gives each state the power to authorise, limit or completely ban the practice.
Pro “Dancing with the Stars” Cheryl Burke called the decision a “personal attack” while sharing it abortion story in a three-minute TikTok.
“I am saddened by the Supreme Court’s decisions to overturn #roevwade which guarantees women’s right to choose,” she captioned the clip.
“I am saddened by the news this morning, and it weighs heavily on my heart because I had an abortion when I was 18, and if it weren’t for places like Planned Parenthood, I would be a mother,” Burke told his followers. .
“I wouldn’t have been a great mother, and I certainly wouldn’t be sitting here with you today.
OLIVIA RODRIGO DEDICATE YOU TO SUPREME COURT JUSTICE DUET WITH LILY ALLEN AT GLASTONBURY FESTIVAL
“I had an abortion when I was going through a really huge transition in my life,” Burke, 38, added. “I was practicing safe sex, using protection and taking birth control and it happens.”
The 38-year-old dancer was two weeks pregnant when she had an abortion and recalled the trauma of seeing “strikers holding up anti-abortion signs” as she walked to the Planned Parenthood clinic.
“But on top of all that, the whole process is traumatic, and the fact that now you’re making it illegal for us women to make this decision about our own bodies is absolute madness. ‘What world do we live in today? today?” she asked, it’s nobody’s business.
Burke, who is in the midst of a divorce from ex-husband Matthew Lawrence, added that she was “happy” with her decision to end the pregnancy and had “no regrets” and “no shame behind it”.
Alec Baldwin’s daughter, Ireland Baldwin, shared her own experience with abortion which began when she became pregnant while in an “unhappy relationship”.
“He made it clear that he never wanted kids or marriage,” the 26-year-old model admitted in a TikTok video posted on Sunday. “He barely wanted to be in a serious relationship.”
HOLLYWOOD REACTS TO ROE V. WADE CANCELLATION: ABSOLUTELY TERRIFIED
“I chose to have an abortion because I know exactly what it’s like to be born between two people who hate each other,” Baldwin said, referring to her father’s tumultuous nine-year marriage to Kim Basinger and to the ensuing bitter divorce and custody battle.
She added: “Could I have had this baby and put him up for adoption? Maybe. Maybe not. But choosing to raise a baby without my own financial security, without a loving partner and who support me, it wasn’t going to work for me.
“I chose me, and I will choose me again. It’s your life, it’s your choice.”
Ireland also opened up about being raped and reflected on how her life had “spiraled” out of control, and the difficulties that would have arisen if she had been forced to raise a child.
“I lost control of my life. I drank a lot more. I partied a lot more,” she said in the video. “I self-medicated. I was in other abusive and toxic relationships. I did pretty much everything I could to distract myself.
“Seeing so many other brave women sharing their stories made me think about what my life would have been like if I had gotten pregnant and had to raise a baby during all that I was going through at the time. “
Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late “Fast & Furious” actor Paul Walker, reacted to the decision on Friday by sharing that she had an abortion in 2020.
“Today marks a huge setback in history – a profound injustice to women across the United States. There are countless women who have struggled with the decision to have an abortion,” said- she writes. “I too struggled with choice, but in 2020, as the world fell apart during the pandemic, I asked for an abortion. It’s a very private and personal experience – as it should be.”
The model wrote: “I was blessed with a great doctor who supported me through the debilitating process – with their help I can be the happy, healthy person I am today .”
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
Meadow married actor Louis Thornton-Allan in the Dominican Republic in October and asked one of her father’s best friends, Vin Diesel, to walk her down the aisle.
“Now to know that even more women will not have the opportunity to seek safe pregnancy termination and choose their bodies first is absolutely heartbreaking,” she added in her post. “In a world that consistently marginalizes women, this feels like the greatest assault of all.”
“Banning abortion doesn’t prevent abortions, it prevents safe abortions,” Walker concluded.
The June 24 vote won the support of five of the court’s six conservative justices. Chief Justice John Roberts did not approve of Roe’s ending.
Associate Justice Samuel Alito wrote the majority opinion, joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.
“The Majority overruled Roe and Casey for one and only one reason: because they always despised them, and now they have the votes to overrule them,” judges Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan wrote in a statement. joint of 59 pages. CONTESTATION.
“In overturning Roe and Casey, this Court betrays its guiding principles. Sadly for this Court, but more so, for the millions of American women who today have lost fundamental constitutional protection, we disagree.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/hollywood-stars-share-abortion-stories-after-supreme-court-roe-wade-ruling
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Research focuses on diagnosis that reduces the effects of Alzheimer’s disease June 28, 2022
- Your conference Tuesday: G7 leaders meet in Germany June 28, 2022
- Reviews | Ron DeSantiss snubbing Trump is a 2024 challenge June 28, 2022
- Google Pixel 3 and 3XL got a surprise update to help with VoLTE roaming June 28, 2022
- Cancer patients with SARS-CoV-2 for more than 8 months June 28, 2022