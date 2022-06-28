When Rishi Kapoor told Ranbir Kapoor to be careful in choosing his soul mate

Rishi Kapoor couldn’t live longer to see his grandson, but he gave advice to his son Ranbir Kapoor 10 years before he married Alia Bhatt. Ranbir was not in a relationship with Alia at the time, but received advice from Rishi on why he should be careful in choosing a life partner. Rishi Kapoor had also spoken about his future grandchildren and the heir to khandan Kapoor. Read also : When Rishi Kapoor asked Ranbir Kapoor to ‘settle down’ and have kids

Alia Bhatt announced on Monday that she and “Ranbir’s baby are coming soon.” She made the announcement on Instagram with a photo of her and Ranbir during an ultrasound and a photo of a lion and a lioness with a cub. The news came months after the two tied the knot on April 14 in a private ceremony this year.

Ranbir had appeared on Simi Garewal India’s Most Desirable chat show in 2011. During the chat, Rishi had shared a message for Ranbir via video recording. He said, “You have to live your life and you have to live your life with this person, your soul mate. You have to be very careful, this person is going to be the mother of your children. The great-grandfather would be Raj Kapoor, my grandson.”

Rishi also wanted Ranbir to marry so he could see his grandchildren while he was alive. The veteran actor passed away in 2020 after more than a year of battling cancer.

Ranbir’s family is overjoyed to hear the good news. Her mother Neetu Kapoor shared a romantic photo of the couple on Instagram and simply wrote, God bless you. Her sister Riddhima Kapoor also shared a photo of them together on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, “My babies are having a baby. I love you both so much. She even teased Alia’s sister , Shaheen Bhatt, on becoming a maasi (aunt).