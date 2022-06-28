Madhuri Dixit Reflects on Bollywood’s Journey: Actors Today Can Be Completely Engrossed in a Film They’re Making





Madhuri Dixit topped the charts and the box office at the time. The actress, upon her return from the United States, successfully ventured into new projects which also included a Netflix web series called The Fame Game this year. She is currently working on her debut album, The Film Star. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, the actress opened up about her journey in Bollywood over the years. Commenting on how things have changed drastically, Madhuri said, “Every generation has different difficulties in being a movie star. When we started, this industry was very disorganized. It was not organized at all like the way which the shoots were going on, like the movies used to take a year and a half to seven years sometimes to make. Nothing was planned. We just knew what the story was going to be. But we didn’t know the lines or when it was going to be. was spinning. It was all very random. However, we were still doing some good business.” She added that today the process of making a film is extremely systematic. “Every project has a budget, we know how many days they are going to shoot. The script is ready, your look is ready, the costumes are ready. The preparation is there. And then we go into it.” Madhuri added that actors have a huge advantage in this type of setup and that women are everywhere on film sets. “They (actors) can be completely absorbed in the movie they’re making. We used to do three or five movies at the same time. So we were busy doing two or three shifts a day. Today “Nowadays it’s much more organized. When we were going to shoot on location, we didn’t have vans or anything. That was another difficulty back then. As a woman, when we walked on set, the only women in the room were me, my co-stars, and the hairstylists. That’s it. Now when I walk on set, there are women everywhere in every department that have done progress, whether it’s photography, or cameraman or DOP. Women are everywhere, which is amazing, to see writers, directors doing such brilliant work,” Madhuri added. Apart from her on-screen work, Madhuri is also making noise on social media for her funny reels. Commenting on the same, Madhuri said, “I love doing the reels. I love doing them because I feel it’s an extension of what I do. It also depends on how you see it. me, it’s just another avenue to express It’s up to you what you really want to say and what you know, understand that people respect that.” ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit shares a heartfelt message on her mother’s 90th birthday: They say a mother is her daughter’s best friend

