Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘ambitious’ project ‘Heeramandi’ hits the floors; see picture of the set

After the tremendous success of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali Gangubai Kathiawadiwhich broke all national and international records,the filmmaker has started filming his next project The Constitution. Apparently, the series will chronicle the journey of three generations of courtesans in the red-light district of Lahores, Heeramandi. Also, for the uninitiated, The Constitution is not a film, but an eight-episode web series specially developed for Netflix.

Note, the director who has already given some classics to Indian cinema, including Bajirao Mastani, Devdas, and more, is ready to drive fans crazy with his next adventure.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali starts The Constitution filming

After much speculation hovering around the filming, upcoming projects DOP Sudeep Chatterjee shared a photo of the clapperboard while announcing the start of filming. The clapperboard photo is from the June 27 muhurat shot, which means the film was released on Monday. While sharing the post, Sudeep wrote, “Towards a new beginning”.

Last August, the giant streaming platform Netflix officially announced its collaboration with filmmaker Bhansali for The Constitution. We are thrilled to announce that Heeramandi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is COMING TO NETFLIX. Words are not enough to explain how thrilled we are to have Sanjay Leela Bhansali teaming up with us for this epic Netflix Original series, part of the read social media post.

A plethora of industry stars are believed to be part of the show. According to reports from Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the development previously revealed that Rekha was in “advanced talks” with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a major role in the Netflix series. Apparently, a role was specially written for Rekha inThe ConstitutionApart from that, according to reports from Pinkvilla, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Nimrat Kaur and Sayani Gupta are part of the show. Mitakshara Kumar, who in the past assisted Bhansali and recently managed Nikkhil Advanis the empirewill also lead The Constitution with SLB.

The next series would be set in pre-independent undivided India in the Heeramandi region of Lahore, which is now in Pakistan. The eight-episode series will run for one hour each during the first season. Earlier, while talking to Variety about his upcoming project, Bhansali said, “It’s a huge saga about Lahore courtesans, it’s something I lived with for 14 years. It’s very vast and ambitious.”

IMAGE: Instagram/BhansaliProductions/PTI