Meet Bollywood brides in sari-draper style, from Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone

I’m six meters ahead of my time. So reads a tattoo on the forearm of Dolly Jains.

When she started a career as a sari draper 17 years ago, people thought Jain had no future. But today, she has taken the traditional Indian six-yard garment to another level with her innovative techniques.

She found 365 ways to drape a sari and holds the Guinness World Record for draping one in 18.5 seconds. Jain has also worked with women from leading Indian business families and leading Bollywood ladies, from Helen, Hema Malini, Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit Nene to Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

Dolly Jain, left, with Deepika Padukone, one of her favorite celebrity clients. Photo: Dolly Jain

Padukone was one of many famous wives of Jains, a list that also includes Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nayanthara.

The artist was also responsible for styling the look of Padukones Cannes and Natasha Poonawallas of the elaborate Met Gala outfit.

Her work has taken her to the United Arab Emirates, as well as Oman, New York, Paris and Singapore, for weddings, events and fashion shows.

Jain says her off-the-beaten path profession is purely passion-based and born organically. Raised in Bengaluru, Jain moved to Kolkata after getting married in a traditional Marwari house. I was married in a family where I was only allowed to wear a sari. It became a blessing in disguise because I was so passionate about draping my saree differently that I made a career out of it, she says.

Most of the people around her wore sarees in the traditional way, she said, with pleats and tucked in at the waist. Initially not liking sarees, Jain decided she would at least experiment with curtains. Many of her friends and relatives began to praise the way she behaved.

Stimulated by this appreciation, Jain led a workshop for local women, one of whom invited Jain to hold a similar workshop in her hometown of Raipur, which she remembers as the start of her journey.

Jain began experimenting with more and more different drapes on a mannequin and learned regional styles from states such as Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Orissa. She then merged modern silhouettes with traditional drapes, becoming more innovative over time.

Her first professional assignment required her to style 80 women of all shapes and sizes for a wedding party.

While wearing the saree was natural for women a few decades ago, it is now a novelty. Many young women are unfamiliar with the art of draping and go to a salon or ask a beautician to drape it for them on special occasions.

Many also feel that the saree hinders their mobility and is cumbersome in their daily work, so Jain has reinvented the outfit to suit the next generation, pairing it with short and long skirts, jeans and palazzos instead of a traditional petticoat.

Jain credits social media for popularizing the saree lately, thanks to celebrity-endorsed DIY draping videos.

If you want outfits to be prettier and you to look slimmer, Dolly is the girl for you to drape. I work with her a lot, says designer Manish Malhotra in a video Jain shared on social media.

In a post on the wedding day of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatts, the mother of the groom, actress Neetu Kapoor who wore an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla saree said: Dolly, you are exceptional. I didn’t even know there was something like that out there. I feel like a princess.

Jain predicts that sarees will make a big comeback. The saree will become the next thing for young Indian girls as they can experience it in so many ways and wear it with a belt or [trainers]. When young people want all eyes on them, they opt for a saree because they have understood the value and power of different types of drapes, and also because they can invest in something that is passed on.

Her personal favorite sari is a handmade piece of silk with 150-year-old silverware, which was passed down from her grandmother (who, in turn, got it from her mother-in-law). It is very precious to me, very well maintained and something I would like to pass on to my daughter. More than the actual value, the saree has a lot of associated emotions.

Jain ensures that its curtains are suitable for the location, body type and personality of the wearer, as well as the type of fabric whether it is silk, chiffon or organza. There’s a drape for every personality, every occasion and every mood. I visualized them all, she said.

Then Jain pulls out a coffee table book featuring her 365 ways to drape a saree, one for each day of the year, to give everyone a reason to wear it. Now you can take a saree and drape it differently with a crop top, skirt or other garment of your choice, so you can’t complain about not having something to wear.

The saree has made numerous appearances on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet over the years. From left to right, Shabana Azmi in 1976, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2002 and Deepika Padukone in 2022. Photos: Getty and AFP

Updated: June 28, 2022, 03:40