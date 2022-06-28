Bollywood celebrities who are self-proclaimed foodies





Shilpa Shetty and Alia Bhatt For many, food is something that controls their lives, for all others it is necessary for their survival. Foodies have a way to connect with like-minded people and chat with them about their love and interest in food. There are many reasons to love food. For some it’s a great stress reliever and for others it’s emotional support. However, for everyone else, good food is a source of joy in life. A foodie can be defined as someone whose love for food is overwhelming and controls their life. Some of our beloved B-Town celebrities are foodies and they keep tempting us by posting clicks about the delicious food they eat. The hardcore foodies among B-Town celebrities are: 1. Janhvi Kapoor The actress has repeatedly proclaimed her love for food and she often posts pictures of her food on social media. Her posts show the star enjoying plenty of scrumptious delicacies and urging foodies to try them. Janhvi 2. Priyanka Chopra Jonah Priyanka is a very famous actress. Her exceptional acting talent keeps making headlines. The same goes for his food choices. The Desi Girl defines herself as a culinary explorer and someone who is not afraid to try new things. Delicious homemade meals to indulge in ghee flavored biryanis which she loves to savor and savor all. Priyanka 3. Alia Bhat The bubbly actress has repeatedly expressed her immense love for food. She even took to her YouTube channel to reveal to her fans that she loves home cooking and Indian food. The Razi star continues to show us her foodie side through her posts and stories and foodies love her for it. 4. Vicky Kaushal The Uri actor like any other Punjabi is also a big foodie. He loves to eat street food, homemade meals and even has a sweet tooth. The actor follows a strict fitness regimen and manages to find cheat days to indulge his cravings and indulgences. Time and time again, her social media posts have shown us her cozy corner for food. vicky 5. Ranveer Singh The star has an exquisite and vibrant personality and is not shy about expressing her love for food. The actor was spotted trying different cuisines and enjoying them. Time and time again, the actor has shown us glimpses of what he has throughout the day or while travelling. Even her disciplined lifestyle doesn’t stop her from showing her foodie side to her fans around the world. Ranviere 6. Varun Dhawan The actor exudes warmth, energy and a passion for food. The Badlapur star is a huge food lover and has even found several healthy alternatives to enjoy his favorite dish. Varun 7. Shilpa Shetty The Bollywood fitness diva, who is known to be a strict follower of her fitness regimen, is a foodie like many. Her cheat days work as a getaway to try and savor delicious delicacies that are her all-time favorites.

