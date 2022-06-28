Mary Mara, ‘ER’ and ‘Ray Donovan’ actress, dead at 61 | Entertainment

Mary Mara, an actress best known for her roles in “ER” and “Ray Donavan,” has died, her manager, Craig Dorfman, said in a statement to CNN. She was 61 years old.
“Mary was one of the best actresses I’ve ever met,” Dorfman said. “I still remember seeing her on stage in 1992 in ‘Mad Forest’ on Broadway. She was electric, funny and a real person. Everyone loved her. She will be missed.”
According A press release New York State Police officers responded to a call Sunday around 8:10 a.m. local time for “possible drowning.” Soldiers and Cape Vincent Fire and EMTs arrived at the scene and “discovered a deceased woman in the St. Lawrence River,” the statement said.
“Preliminary investigation suggests the victim drowned while swimming,” police said.
There were no signs of foul play, police added in their statement. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to perform an autopsy to determine an official cause of death, police say.
Mara had a list of credits spanning television and film, including multi-episode roles in shows like “Dexter,” “The Practice,” and “Star Trek: Enterprise.” She was arguably most recognizable for her roles in “Nash Bridges,” “ER,” and “Ray Donovan.”
Mara’s film credits included “Mr. Saturday Night” and “Love Potion #9. Her last credit was for the 2020 film, “Break Even.”
