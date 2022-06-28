Actor Vijay Babu appears for second day of questioning in sexual assault case





Police had also questioned Vijay Babu at 9am on Monday morning. Cochin: A day after actor-producer Vijay Babu was arrested and released on bail, he appeared before inquest officials for the second day in a row on Tuesday in the sexual assault case filed against him. The Malayalam actor-producer went to Ernakulam Town South police station this morning for questioning. Police had also questioned Vijay Babu at 9am on Monday morning when his arrest was filed in connection with the sexual assault case. The Kerala High Court earlier granted him early bail in the case and ordered the actor to cooperate with the inquest from June 27 to July 3 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. during which he would be deemed to be in custody . He was also ordered to refrain from tampering with the probe and to stop any interaction via or with any social media or otherwise. There are two cases registered against him. One is the case of sexual assault and another is the disclosure of the complainant’s identity through social media. The complainant alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Vijay Babu in an apartment in Kochi. The offense was repeated by the accused more than once, she said in her complaint. The complaint states that Vijay Babu committed the offense under the guise of offering film roles to the woman. Meanwhile, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) said on Sunday that any action against actor-producer Vijay Babu will be taken “in accordance with the judgment of the court”. The actor said he would stay away from the organization’s executive committee until he was proven innocent in the sexual assault case to save the association from “disgrace”. Following the accusations, Vijay resigned from AMMA’s executive committee in May. AMMA President Mohanlal, Secretary General Edavela Babu and Treasurer Siddique were among those who spoke at a press conference on Sunday. “It is a matter for the court to consider. Action will be taken if necessary in accordance with the court’s judgment. We are waiting for the court’s verdict. Everyone is waiting for the verdict. He is a member of eight or nine clubs in Kochi. He has not yet been expelled from these clubs. AMMA is actually a club. AMMA will act according to the court order,” said Edavela Babu, General Secretary of AMMA at the press conference. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

