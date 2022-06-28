Actress Mary Mara apparently drowned





Mary Mara, the 61-year-old actress best known for her recurring roles on IS and Law and orderdied Sunday in Cape Vincent, New York, after an apparent drowning incident. In a statement on Monday, New York State Police confirmed Mara was found by officers in the St. Lawrence River at Cape Vincent just after 8 p.m. Sunday. Mara had stayed at her sister Martha’s summer residence. The preliminary investigation concluded that Mara died by drowning while swimming. His body has now been transported to the Jefferson County Medical Examiners Office, where a full autopsy will be performed to determine an official cause of death. In a statement from Maras’ manager Craig Dorfman, confirming her death: Mary was one of the finest actresses I have ever met, Dorfman wrote. I still remember seeing her on stage in 1992 in Mad Forest off Broadway. She was electric, funny and a real person. Everyone loved him. She will be missed. Mara was born and raised in Syracuse, New York, before moving to attend San Francisco State University and later Yale. She began her film and television career in 1989 with the television program The Preppie Murder and went on to earn over 80 screen credits over the next three decades. Maras’ most notable screen appearances are included ISwhich saw her play the role of recurring patient Loretta Sweet, and the detective program Nash Bridges, which saw her play Detective Bryn Carson. Other credits include Blue NYPD, Ally McBeal, Farscape, Law and order, The west wing, Monk, Shameless, Ray Donovan, Dexter and Criminal minds. Mara has also appeared in a number of stage productions, including a New York Shakespeare Festival production of twelfth night alongside Michelle Pfeiffer, Jeff Goldblum, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and Gregory Hines. In 1990 she also co-starred with William Hurt in a Yale Repertory Theater production of Anton Chekhovs Ivanov. His film career began in 1992 with an appearance in Love Potion #9 and appeared alongside Billy Crystal later that year in Sir Saturday night. Other film credits include Leap, A civil action, K-Pax, Redemption and prom night. After appearing in the 2020 film Break evenMara retired from acting and returned to Syracuse. < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> Crushed to learn of the untimely death of Mary Maras. We performed together in 2008 in Malcolm Danares In Heat at the Lost Playhouse in Los Angeles. She was going through the aftermath of chemo. Brave, brilliant, ultra-talented. The Earth will be much less colorful without it. TO TEAR APART pic.twitter.com/sj1U8c6hyK Jon Lindstrom (@thejonlindstrom) June 28, 2022 The most popular

