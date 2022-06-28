



On December 1, 2020, the European Commission made the actor registration module available. This is the first of six EUDAMED modules. The Commission is not in a position to require the use of the actor registration module until EUDAMED is fully operational in accordance with the Medical Devices Regulation and therefore additional national registration requirements cannot be ruled out. EUDAMED will be fully functional 6 months after publication of the notice in the Official Journal of the European Union. From now on, to place devices on the EU market, economic operators must already be registered in EUDAMED and have their Actor ID/SRN. Other useful information Actor module FAQ

Rules related to MDCG 2021-13 for the registration in EUDAMED of actors other than manufacturers, authorized representatives and importers subject to the obligations of article 31 of the regulation on medical devices and article 28 of the regulation on in vitro diagnostic medical devices

MDCG Position Paper 2020-15 on the use of the EUDAMED Actor registration module and unique registration number in EU countries

Guidance documents to help stakeholders implement medical device regulations Actor ID / Unique registration number The Actor Registration Module allows economic operators to submit, by means of an Actor Registration Application, the information necessary to obtain a unique Actor ID/Registration Number (Actor ID/SRN). The Actor ID/SRN guarantees unique EU-wide identification for economic operators (also outside EUDAMED). Following the evaluation and approval of the request by the relevant national competent authority, EUDAMED generates the ID/SRN of the actor from the economic operator to the national competent authority and transfers it to the operator economic applicant

Infographic: Actor Roles and Actor ID/SRN Actor Registration Application Process Each economic operator (EU and non-EU manufacturers, authorized representatives, producers and importers of systems/procedure files) must register as an actor in EUDAMED and provide the required information. Documents to provide with the application for actor registration Information Security Responsibilities Statement

All actors must upload a signed statement on information security responsibilities (template in all EU languages) Mandate summary document

To register in EUDAMED, non-European manufacturers must have an active authorized representative and submit with the registration a summary document of the mandate EUDAMED registered users For an actor already registered in EUDAMED, all persons who intend to act on behalf of this actor must submit an access request. User guide for economic operators EUDAMED Actor Registration Module User Guide for Economic Operators Technical documentation

