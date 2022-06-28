Homewood City Council Approves Second Entertainment District





HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) Another location in Homewood allows guests to carry open containers. On Monday, the city council voted unanimously to open another entertainment district after a public hearing. The district is now in effect and the city will place signage indicating where you can transport this container. They are prohibited in Patriot Park, as the decision to allow them there would have to be approved by the park board. West Homewood Entertainment District hours of operation include: Mon. – Fri.: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Sat. : Noon 9 p.m. Sun. : Noon 5 p.m.

Some Homewood residents appreciate the new policy change for the area. I like to go out and try things on our days off when we can," Taylor Bines said. I think it will be good for business as they can walk around and enjoy their drink and also see what is going on around you. Bines and Jaden Boyd were out sipping beer in the downtown entertainment district of Homewoods on Monday. They said they moved here for school and used places like this to get to know the community better. It's kind of how we got to know the area around us through different events in different communities and seeing what's going on, what people are selling and meeting new people, Boyd said. . Now that West Homewood is getting a taste of an entertainment district after council voted 10-0 on Monday night, some residents are also voicing their disapproval of the decision. It's just not a good fit. It doesn't lead to the right kind of development from the start, Chadwick Stogner said. Maybe down the road, but right now it's just not a good fit. Stogner has opposed an entertainment district from the start. We love our city. We want to trust our government and just be at peace and trust that they're making decisions based on what's best for the community, Stogner said. Where we had that conversation and gave them feedback from the community, we were able to adapt it better to the community.

Stogner said he helps define the boundaries around the Shades Valley Community Church and helps change district hours of operation at committee meetings. Despite some opposition, Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky believes this additional district will benefit the community. People will always have to be responsible, but as you can see in other municipalities and from the one we have here, there have been no problems, so I don’t anticipate there will be any problems, said Mayor McClusky. It will be an advantage for everyone. Earlier this year, the council sought approval from the Alabama state legislator to get a third entertainment district in Edgewood. Mayor McClusky said a member of council will need to request that it be presented to the state for review if the city plans to develop it.

