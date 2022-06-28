After SRK & Salman, Aamir Khan has his photo taken in Hyderabad [Photo]

Hyderabad: We have seen several Bollywood stars visit Hyderabad in recent weeks. While a few were in town for the filming schedule for their upcoming movies, others were there for the promotional events. After Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the latest celebrity to have their photo taken in Hyderabad is none other than superstar Aamir Khan.

Amitabh Bachchan, who attended the office launch of Vyjayanthi Films, shared a photo of his “unplanned” meeting with Aamir in Hyderabad. Big B, who is currently filming at Ramoji Film City, dropped a photo on instagram and wrote, and as I am about to knock on my car window and its god Aamir! So many legendary friends in one evening.

We also got our hands on another viral photo of the actor where he is seen happily posing with Tollywood star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela. The photo was shared on the Instagram account of Rhyme, the star couple’s pet.

Although we don’t know the exact reason for Aamir Khan’s visit to Hyderabad, we just think he might be in the city for the promotions of his highly anticipated upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha.

Salman Khan is currently filming for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh in Hyderabad. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, was recently in town for the filming of “Jawaan” starring Nayanthara in the female lead role. Check out their photos below.