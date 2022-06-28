Shocking! Malayalam actor ND Prasad found hanging from a tree outside his house | People News

NEW DELHI: Malayalam actor ND Prasad, 43, best known for his role in Nivin Pauly’s ‘Action Hero Biju’, has been found dead in Kalamassery, near Kochi. According to Indian Express, the actor was found hanging from a tree outside his home in Kalamassery near Kochi on June 25. ND Prasad is survived by his wife and two children. The report says the actor’s body was spotted by his children, who then notified neighbors. Shortly after the police were alerted, they took the body into their possession.

His remains were released to family members on June 26 after doctors performed an autopsy. A report by the New Indian Express suggested that family issues caused Prasad to die by suicide. “He had mental and domestic issues. His wife also stayed away from him for a few months. He seemed to have been feeling depressed since the last days before his death,” a police officer told the publication.

ND Prasad has acted in many Malayalam films but it was his performance in ‘Action Hero Biju’ that catapulted him to fame.

Prasad was in the news earlier for all the wrong reasons. In 2021, the excise department had arrested Prasad for possession of synthetic drugs (2.5 g of hashish oil and 15 g of Ganja). In addition, deadly weapons were also seized from him.

ND Prasad has played key roles in movies like “Iba” and “Karmani”. He played an antagonist in “Action Hero Biju”, which starred Nivin Pauly in the lead role.

Live