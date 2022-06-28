Entertainment
How ‘Stranger Things’ Rekindles ’80s Fashion Nostalgia
The 1990s and the Y2K aesthetic have dominated fashion trends for so long that it’s easy to forget the impact previous decades have had on the fashion world. In fact, it’s the 1980s right now buzzing on specialized search engines and social media, fueled by the return of the “Stranger Things” series. The first part of this new season revived many iconic fashion items from this decade, where color and extravagance were the order of the day.
According to influencer marketing platform LTK, searches for the series’ universe and Hawkins’ heroes have skyrocketed in recent weeks, up 700% for the “Stranger Things” phenomenon in general, and more. again for the fashion trends highlighted during the first seven episodes of this fourth season, the second part of which is scheduled for July 1.
The lumberjack shirt returns
Such is the success of this latest installment of “Stranger Things” that even the cheesiest pieces of the 1980s, or perhaps especially the cheesiest pieces, have made a comeback on the fashion planet. Evidenced by the craze for lumberjack-style shirts and jackets, which were once believed to be banished from our wardrobes for life. LTK reports a jump of more than 3,000% in searches for these two ultimate ’80s plays since the start of the show’s fourth season.
But that’s not all. More broadly, it seems the series has reignited consumers’ love of retro outfits. These terms generated a 200% increase in search interest on the influencer marketing platform. More specifically, it could be that the iconic bombers of the 80s and caps of all kinds, especially those with retro designs, are everywhere this fall. These two product categories have respectively shown a 200% and 120% increase in searches in recent weeks.
Since the pandemic, TV shows have become true fashion influencers, a phenomenon that crosses all genres, from romantic comedy “Emily in Paris” to thriller “Squid Game” to period romantic drama “ Bridgerton”. J.B.
Read more
