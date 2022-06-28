Beyoncs Break My Soul and Show Me Love’s Long Tail

Champion was obsessed with salty-sweet, they called him StoneBridge, now 60, recalls by phone from his studio in Stockholm. He dialed in his Korg M1 synthesizer to the next preset, landing on Organ 2, and played his bass line again. That was the bouncy, soft part. Sour was the grating sound that opens the song, a product of his Yamaha DX100 synth, which he played in the red to distort. He dusted everything off, as well as Robin S’s voice, with a little delay. The result was minimal like early Chicago house music, but scintillating with new sounds. StoneBridge was unsure of his concoction, but the delay forced him to return it.

When Robin S. heard it, it blew her away, she said in an interview last week. Finally his song was complete.

She had recorded her voice years before in one take (not counting ad-libs) while suffering from the flu, she recalled on the phone from her home in Atlanta. She was initially unimpressed with the song; then, years later, with the StoneBridges overhaul, its popularity exploded globally. Show Me Love wasn’t the first house song to feature the sound of the M1 Organ 2, but it hit harder than any that came before it.

Earlier last week, Robin S. received a call from her son informing her that she was trending on social media following the apparent Show Me Love reference in Beyoncs’ song, which plays the sound of M1 Organ 2 (in a different rhythm). She and StoneBridge both said they had no idea what was to come. StoneBridge discovered the connection by searching his name on Twitter.

I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry, said Robin S., 60. Of all the songs she has access to, of all the songs her team has access to, she chose mine. The singer said she was particularly affected because she felt dance artists like her didn’t get their props despite their hard work.