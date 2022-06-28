Prosecutors seek 15 years for former Cheer Harris star – Daily Ardmoreite





CHICAGO (AP) A prosecutor has asked a federal judge to sentence Jerry Harris, a former star of the Netflix documentary series Cheer, to 15 years in prison for coercing teens into sending him obscene photos and videos of themselves. themselves and having solicited sexual relations with minors at cheerleading competitions. Harris’ attorneys are asking for a six-year sentence. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly Guzman wrote in a sentencing memo late Wednesday that Harris used her competitive cheerleader status, her social media persona, and possibly her fame and money, to persuade and induce her young victims to engaging in sexually explicit behavior for or with him. Guzman also asked that the sentence include 10 years of supervised release after the prison sentence. Harris, 22, of suburban Naperville, pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of receiving child pornography and traveling with intent to engage in unlawful sexual conduct. He is due to be sentenced on July 6 by US District Judge Manish Shah. Defense attorneys, asking for a six-year sentence to be followed by eight years of probation, described Harris as both aggressor and victim, saying he himself had been sexually assaulted when he was child. The trauma he experienced as a child normalized his biased version of what he saw as appropriate relationships. No one was there to defend him when he was sexually assaulted as a minor. He is grateful that this is not the case for his victims in this case, to whom he expresses deep remorse. wrote the defense attorneys. Federal prosecutors have acknowledged the actors’ traumatic childhoods as a mitigating factor in his crimes, but said while Harris’ childhood was very difficult, it was not a blank check to commit sexual offenses against women. minors. Harris is still being held in a federal detention center. Harris was arrested in September 2020 for producing child pornography. Prosecutors alleged at the time that he solicited videos and images from two 14-year-old brothers. According to a complaint, federal prosecutors said Harris admitted to repeatedly asking an underage teenager for pornographic videos and images between December 2018 and March 2020. Then, in December of that year, he was indicted on further misconduct charges in Illinois, Florida and Texas. According to the indictment, Harris allegedly solicited sex from minors at cheerleading competitions and convinced teenagers to send him obscene photographs and videos of themselves. Harris admitted to FBI agents asking a teenager to send him lewd photos of himself and asking for child pornography on Snapchat from at least 10 to 15 others he knew were minors, according to the act. of accusation. Cheer was a huge hit when it was released in January 2020, and Harris has become hugely popular for his upbeat attitude and encouraging carpet talk. Harris even interviewed celebrities on the Oscars red carpet for The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The docuseries follows Navarro College’s competitive cheerleading team in Corsicana, Texas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ardmoreite.com/2022/06/28/prosecutors-seek-15-years-for-former-cheer-star-harris/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos