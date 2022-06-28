Theater Diary: Local theater community mourns award-winning actor Cortez L. Johnson

The San Diego theater community mourns the death of Cortez L. Johnson, a Chicago-raised actor who made an indelible mark on the San Diego theater scene by living and working here from 2017-2019. He died June 9 in 34 years old in Los Angeles.

Johnson first came to San Diego in 2014, when he co-starred in the San Diego Repertory Theater production of Honky. In 2016, he led the cast of Moxie Theaters Brownsville Song (B-side for set) at the Moxie Theatre. Then in 2017 he performed in productions at three local theatres, Moxies Blue Door, Intrepid Theaters Father Comes Home From the Wars (Parts 1, 2 & 3) at Ion Theaters The Ballad of Emmett Till. His talent and versatility led the San Diego Theater Critics Circle to award Johnson its first Actor of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.

In 2018 he also appeared in Moxies Voyeurs de Venus and Cygnet Theaters The Wind and the Breeze, and in 2019 he was featured in San Diego Reps Sweat. Around this time he moved to Los Angeles and appeared in stage productions there and elsewhere.

Johnson grew up in Chicago, where he spent some time in the foster care system as a boy and later discovered theater in high school. He studied acting at two universities in Illinois and trained at schools in Nigeria, Barbados and England. He then toured the world, performing in theater productions in the Caribbean, Europe, Africa and Asia. He was also a social media influencer, who occasionally shared posts about battling personal challenges and depression. A memorial service was held Saturday in Chicago.

In social media posts over the past week, friends and colleagues praised Johnson’s talent, kindness, support from other artists and passion for acting. Officials from the San Diegos Playwrights Project also wrote about Johnson’s dedication to the work of his teenage authors.

We are heartbroken over the loss of Cortez L. Johnson, an incredible actor who often lent his talents to our community and school programs. Her performances graced our writers’ scripts with compassion, grace and acceptance. Cortez’s charisma and enthusiasm brought joy to the participants, teaching artists and staff of Playwrights Projects, and we are grateful for the impact he had on all of us, the Facebook page reads. by Playwrights Projects.

A GoFundMe campaign was established in memory of Johnson (a memorial fund for Cortez L. Johnson) to benefit his family and the children he left behind.

Salovey reps hope JFest returns next year

When the San Diego Repertory Theater closed after 46 years on June 19, it closed in the middle of San Diego’s 29th Annual Lipinsky Family Jewish Arts Festival. Most of the remaining events have therefore been cancelled.

Todd Salovey, who founded and ran the longtime festival and was longtime associate artistic director of Reps, said he hopes JFest can be revived next year for its 30th anniversary.

It’s always been a labor of love, Salovey said. I don’t know yet how, where or with whom to produce it. I hope this will become clear in the next few months. We have great partners that we’ve worked with for years and have produced in multiple locations around San Diego and North County, so I think there are options. Women of Valor and Klezmer Summit have beloved traditions. It would be a shame not to. So hopefully JFest will continue even as the rep reorganizes and hopefully will return.

SDSU Announces Winner of New Music Initiative

In a Sunshine State, “a new musical from writers TC Lind, Derek Gregor and Phoebe Kreutz, has beaten 162 other submissions to be chosen for a two-year development and premiere process under the company’s new musical initiative. University of San Diego.

The musical will be developed with director Stephen Brotebeck, musical director Robert Meffe and the SDSU MFA Musical Theater cohort, with the eventual goal of a world premiere in spring 2024. In a Sunshine State is a historical romance set in 1950s Florida during a period in queer American history.

We only wish In a Sunshine State wasn’t so relevant to our times, Meffe said. This piece was chosen unanimously by our selection committee for its powerful themes, thoughtful story, and well-crafted music and lyrics.

Globe Land Grant Program for Veterans

The Old Globe has been selected as one of 26 organizations to receive a Creative Forces Community Engagement Grant, a federal program aimed at providing artistic enrichment to active duty service members and veterans. The Globe will receive $50,000 to support its The Old Globe/Veterans Village theater initiatives, a series of six year-round theater programs for residents of San Diego’s Veterans Village.

