Electoral offices prepare ballots for August | News | Daily Sun Villages

With political candidates now locked into their respective races, campaigning and voting in the Aug. 23 primary election may seem like the next steps. However, more is done behind the scenes. Local Election Supervisors work diligently to design, proofread, and produce ballots, as well as continue to strengthen the security of the Florida election process. There are a lot of moving parts in the electoral process that voters don’t see, said Sumter Elections Supervisor Bill Keen. It’s just a lot of steps that take place to get that ballot completed, completed and prepared for their election. Once qualifying was completed on June 17, the stampede was on. Each county must produce a table of different ballots, as people will vote on different races depending on who resides within each race’s respective boundaries.

Election supervisors also had to wait for an official state qualifying document on races such as the gubernatorial, senatorial and congressional races. Military and foreign ballots are due out around the beginning of July, so supervisors only have about two weeks.

During this period, staff must put all candidate information on the ballots. They must also consider factors such as font size and ballot layout requirements.

You can’t just go in there and do the polling however you want, Keen said. It must also meet all legal requirements.

Then there is the proofreading process. Although election offices have slightly different methods, they all have two things in common: they are very thorough and they take things very seriously.

We can’t go wrong with anything we produce, said Wesley Wilcox, Marion County Election Supervisor and president of the Florida Association of Election Supervisors.

Ballots go through hours and hours of scrutiny before they are printed, Keen said.

There is also an element of security.

Because security applies to the ballot itself, it’s a matter of going through it multiple times to make sure it’s error-free, said Lake County Elections Supervisor Alan Hays.

Security is tied to the process of creating ballots, although there are some aspects that officials cannot talk about.

The more our security information is available, the more criminals can dissect and find ways to circumvent our protocols, Keen said. Ultimately, you want as little information as possible leaked.

However, Keens’ office meets weekly to discuss security measures, and his office follows each ballot.

Overall, election supervisors continue to tout election integrity. Wilcox said the tools developed over the past few years continue to make elections in Florida safer, and every supervisor is proud of the security measures in place.

Election officials in all three counties say they aren’t too concerned about a paper shortage because they already have their ballot paper or have assurances from their respective vendors.

After Lake County ballots are printed, Hays said his office lists each ballot. They know how many they have, how many of each style they have, and how many are assigned to each neighborhood.

It’s a very detailed accounting process similar to what a bank would go through when checking on a bank teller at the end of the day, Hays said.

Once overseas ballots are printed and mailed, supervisors move on to domestic mail-in ballots, which will be mailed out later in July. So far, about 160,000 voters across the three counties have requested mail-in ballots.

Only voters who requested mail-in primary ballots before Aug. 13 will receive them.

Additionally, the entire vote-by-mail construction process for Marion County is handled internally, Wilcox said.

When ballots are returned, they are immediately routed to a secure storage area. They will be under surveillance 24/7 and will not leave the room before the arrival of the canvassing board and its opening time.

Specialty Writer Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or [email protected]

