Actor Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son crashes a Lamborghini Urus into a parked BMW





Luckily, no one was injured after the crash between the Lamborghini and the BMW vehicles. By :

HT automatic office



|

Updated:

Screen capture from video showing a yellow Lamborghini crashing into a parked white BMW (X17onlineVideo/YouTube)

A video has surfaced online showing actor Ben Affleck and actress Jennifer Garner’s 10-year-old son, Samuel, crashing their yellow Lamborghini into a parked BMW car. The kid took the driver’s seat while his parents were nearby. The incident happened while the family was visiting a car dealership in Los Angeles. Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident, Affleck’s rep confirmed to E! New. The yellow Lamborghini Urus costs over $230,000 and the rear dent repair bill could also be high. Apparently the rear bumper of the vehicle made contact with the front wheel of the same size BMW and possibly the fender. Thanks to the bumpers on each side, there was not much damage and no one was injured. (Also read | Cars swim in sewage as heavy downpours hit Florida) According to video footage of the incident, Samuel was initially out with Affleck and Jennifer, but is later seen sitting in the driver’s seat while Affleck is still outside the car. The car then moves back and forth and the next thing we know is that it hits a BMW parked behind it. After the incident, Samuel got out of the car to inspect the damage. The dealership employee revealed that they had a small lot and the cars were close so it happened, but he confirmed to the publication that everyone was fine and unharmed. Ben Affleck is currently engaged to Jennifer Lopez, who was also with the father-son duo during the incident and sat in the back seat at the time. Affleck is also the father of daughters with his ex-wife – Violet, 16, and Seraphina Rose, 13. Since getting back together last year, Lopez and Affleck have tried to merge their families and spend time together. Date of first publication:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://auto.hindustantimes.com/auto/news/actor-ben-affleck-s-10-year-old-son-bumps-lamborghini-into-a-parked-bmw-41656396179782.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos