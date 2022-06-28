Being a surrogate parent is not a normal chore

A mom wants her daughter-in-law to help her take care of her siblings every morning, but her husband doesn’t agree.

She took to Reddits Am I the A******? (AITA) help forum. She and her husband are six children absolutely. The mom recently had her fourth and felt overwhelmed. She invented a morning routine that would allow her to sleep an extra hour. The problem was that her daughter-in-law had to prepare her siblings for school.

My husband and I just had our last child a month ago, he is two from a previous wedding Paul (23M) and my daughter-in-law Maddy (16F), she lives with us full time, she Explain. We also had 4 children ourselves Jason (7M), Mia (5F) Louis (3M) and our baby boy Joshua. My daughter in law isn’t really involved with me but she is very close to her younger siblings, I’ve never asked for anything like this before, in my previous pregnancies my husband was there for me help as he used to have a more flexible schedule but now he has a new job which requires him to be there at least 6am when our kids are waking up mostly at 7-7.30am lately i’ve been really tired since Joshua is a big shouter and I decided to take the long nights since my husband needs a good sleep or he might have an accident at work.

It gave me major migraines because I slept very little and woke up to the screams of children running around. My daughter-in-law is very cold, I hardly take care of her because she is quite independent, in the morning she prefers not to have breakfast because most of the time it makes her feel dizzy throughout of the day, so while she wakes up with the kids, she just stays in her room getting ready.

The mother thought it made sense for her daughter-in-law to help her.

Today I took her aside and asked her if she could wake up 20 minutes earlier so she could help me make breakfast for the kids and I wake up at 8 to take them all to school, that would give me an extra hour to sleep and feel ready for the day, mom Explain. She said no because her siblings are quite energetic and she doesn’t feel she can’t take care of them or make Louis eat all his foodand that also means she has to make sure Jason and Mia are ready for school, get them dressed, and make sure everything is in their bags so I can just grab them and take them.

I tried to explain how I felt really bad because I’m not sleeping well and she just shrugged and said I said no I’m not their mother ask father to help you or find a babysitter. I also stay up late doing my homework, but I don’t ask you to make me breakfast every day or drive me to school and she’s gone. I texted my husband about what happened and mentioned how much I wish we could convince her but he said I was and AH and Maddy was right, we talked on the call and he sounded pretty crazy he said I better not ask him again and the hell would take the rest of the nights with Joshua before I should have asked him before.

Editors thought that the mothers’ request was asking too much of the teenager.

Being a surrogate parent is not a normal chore, a person wrote.

Your daughter-in-law was 100% right. You are the parent. She is not, a user commented.

The girl raised very real concerns that were completely ignored. It’s a child for which you are also responsible, another said.

