Karan Johar begs industry friends to appear on Koffee With Karan in new teaser





The seventh season of filmmaker Karan Johar Koffee’s popular chat show With Karan is set to air soon. Judging by the show’s new teaser, released by streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on Tuesday, Karan is struggling to convince his Bollywood friends to appear on the show. In a new video, the filmmaker can be seen on the phone pleading with anonymous, unseen friends in the film industry, who are apparently reluctant to return to his show. Read also : Ranbir Kapoor urged Karan Johar not to invite him on Koffee with Karan In the teaser, Karan begins by saying that he knows everyone is waiting for the new season of Koffee With Karan. This is followed by a montage of some examples of the kind of mean remarks he and the show receive online. Following this, Karan says maybe not everyone, but he is sure his Bollywood friends are excited to be on his show. This follows a hilarious section where Karan is seen on the phone begging and pleading with several celebrities to appear on the show. He even offers bribes in the form of the famous Koffee baskets and a role in his films, but apparently no one is in the mood to give in. Reacting to the video, a fan commented on the video shared by Karan, Hilarious, love the humor. Another said: This is the most honest promo ever. Koffee With Karan began airing on Star World in 2004. The upcoming season marks the first time it will not air on TV, but will air on OTT instead, starting July 7. controversial opinions. Many stars have said they often regret the things they end up saying on the show. In 2017, Ranbir Kapoor said on an AIB podcast, He (Karan) makes us money. We come and get fucked all year long. And that’s not fair. Me and Anushka (Sharma, her co-star in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil) was actually going to protest and bring the whole film industry together because it’s not fair. In 15 years, celebrities such as Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Twinkle Khanna, Rani Mukerji, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ekta Kapoor, John Abraham , Lara Dutta and many more have appeared on the show as guests.

