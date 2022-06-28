Entertainment
I’m glad Bollywood gave us Ambar from ‘Salaam Namaste, ‘Cause she was a role model for my teen
Salam Namaste released in 2005 and directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra and Yash Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner.
I was 12 when I watched Salam Namaste, and yes, my parents did (very awkwardly) fast-forward the sex scene. As you can imagine, as desi When I was 12, I was extremely fascinated by the idea of two people living together before getting married.
Years later, when I saw a clip of the movie online, I realized how much I loved Ambar, Preity Zinta’s character. She is undoubtedly one of the coolest female characters we have served in Bollywood.
According to the plot, Ambar decides to move to Australia to escape her parents who are pressuring her for an arranged marriage. And she also starts working as an RJ to pay for her studies there.
I mean, moving to a completely different country, for the sake of your independence, without adequate family support, doesn’t sound like an easy task.
Later in the film, when she starts seeing Nikhil and they move in together, we see that Ambar finds out that she is pregnant. Of course, she is upset by this because neither of them were emotionally or financially ready to have children.
Despite this, she decides to keep the baby. Even when Nikhil tells her how selfless he is to have children and that he won’t be able to support her or be part of the journey at all!
It might not seem like a big deal right now, but seeing an Indian female character who chose to leave her parents’ house, enter into a cohabiting relationship, and be a single parent, was pretty big in the 2000s.
Ambar started taking yoga classes on her own, reading pregnancy books and preparing as best she could for her baby’s arrival. It was amazing how well she had adjusted to Nikhil’s choice to step down from parenthood!
If those aren’t signs of absolute resilience and independence, I don’t know what is?
And the fact that she finally arrived at a place of serenity with Nikhil was all the more inspiring to see. Ambar wanted so much to be supported and loved by Nikhil. When Nikhil chose not to parent her, their romantic relationship fell apart as well.
But Ambar still loved him and she always wanted him by her side through the challenges of being pregnant. Yet she persevered. She kept her feelings aside and chose to do what felt right.
She also had to live with Nikhil because they paid to have the house for a year. Having to live with someone you love, but can’t be with, and bear their child – couldn’t have been child’s play. Obviously, Ambar was incredibly patient and understanding throughout the situation.
Seeing Ambar continue to persist despite all the loneliness, lack of support and conflict with Nikhil was beyond amazing. She didn’t point the finger at anyone, she took full charge of her life and her decisions and started planning her life! If that’s not rad, then what is?
Also, just FYI, I’m not unaware how Nikhil was a bit dumb to her, but it’s about Ambar being an amazing person, and nothing else.
Ambar taught me that you can love someone, have different opinions from them, forgive them for hurting you, be at peace with their decisions that might not be in your favor and also coexist with them in the same space. In short, Ambar taught me what respect is; both for yourself and for someone you may have shared a relationship with.
Sources
2/ https://www.scoopwhoop.com/entertainment/ambar-from-salaam-namaste-role-model-for-teen-self/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- ‘Heartstopper’ stars Yasmin Finney and Kit Connor sit front row at the Kenzo fashion show | Addison Rae, Ansel Elgort, Cruz Beckham, Mode, Coup De Coeur, Jaden Smith, Kit Connor, Nico Hiraga, Rickey Thompson, Yasmin Finney June 28, 2022
- I’m glad Bollywood gave us Ambar from ‘Salaam Namaste, ‘Cause she was a role model for my teen June 28, 2022
- PTI leader Imran Khan will address the nation today June 28, 2022
- Asian markets close in the green on Tuesday June 28, 2022
- VMware Selected as HPE Global Technology Partner of the Year in 2022 VMware News and Stories June 28, 2022