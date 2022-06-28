I’m glad Bollywood gave us Ambar from ‘Salaam Namaste, ‘Cause she was a role model for my teen

Salam Namaste released in 2005 and directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra and Yash Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner.

It stars Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khanas Ambar and Nikhil, two people who fall in love with each other and decide to move in together to give their relationship a fairer chance to thrive.

I was 12 when I watched Salam Namaste, and yes, my parents did (very awkwardly) fast-forward the sex scene. As you can imagine, as desi When I was 12, I was extremely fascinated by the idea of ​​two people living together before getting married.

Years later, when I saw a clip of the movie online, I realized how much I loved Ambar, Preity Zinta’s character. She is undoubtedly one of the coolest female characters we have served in Bollywood.

According to the plot, Ambar decides to move to Australia to escape her parents who are pressuring her for an arranged marriage. And she also starts working as an RJ to pay for her studies there.

I mean, moving to a completely different country, for the sake of your independence, without adequate family support, doesn’t sound like an easy task.

Later in the film, when she starts seeing Nikhil and they move in together, we see that Ambar finds out that she is pregnant. Of course, she is upset by this because neither of them were emotionally or financially ready to have children.

Despite this, she decides to keep the baby. Even when Nikhil tells her how selfless he is to have children and that he won’t be able to support her or be part of the journey at all!

It might not seem like a big deal right now, but seeing an Indian female character who chose to leave her parents’ house, enter into a cohabiting relationship, and be a single parent, was pretty big in the 2000s.

Ambar started taking yoga classes on her own, reading pregnancy books and preparing as best she could for her baby’s arrival. It was amazing how well she had adjusted to Nikhil’s choice to step down from parenthood!

If those aren’t signs of absolute resilience and independence, I don’t know what is?

And the fact that she finally arrived at a place of serenity with Nikhil was all the more inspiring to see. Ambar wanted so much to be supported and loved by Nikhil. When Nikhil chose not to parent her, their romantic relationship fell apart as well.

But Ambar still loved him and she always wanted him by her side through the challenges of being pregnant. Yet she persevered. She kept her feelings aside and chose to do what felt right.

She also had to live with Nikhil because they paid to have the house for a year. Having to live with someone you love, but can’t be with, and bear their child – couldn’t have been child’s play. Obviously, Ambar was incredibly patient and understanding throughout the situation.

Seeing Ambar continue to persist despite all the loneliness, lack of support and conflict with Nikhil was beyond amazing. She didn’t point the finger at anyone, she took full charge of her life and her decisions and started planning her life! If that’s not rad, then what is?

Also, just FYI, I’m not unaware how Nikhil was a bit dumb to her, but it’s about Ambar being an amazing person, and nothing else.

Ambar taught me that you can love someone, have different opinions from them, forgive them for hurting you, be at peace with their decisions that might not be in your favor and also coexist with them in the same space. In short, Ambar taught me what respect is; both for yourself and for someone you may have shared a relationship with.