



ISTANBUL Famous Turkish actor Cneyt Arkn died at the age of 85 from cardiac arrest on June 28. class=”cf”> After falling ill last night, he was taken to and treated at a private hospital in Ulus district of Istanbul’s Beikta district. His wife Betl Creklibatr and her family and friends visited him. Cneyt Arkn, who has scored and given many blockbusters in Turkish cinema and acted in hundreds of films, has won many awards. Cneyt Arkn, a valuable actor in Turkish cinema, died in Liv’s hospital, where he came by ambulance due to cardiac arrest, despite all efforts to resuscitate him, said the hospital, where he is. past, in a press release. As the family of Liv Hospital, we are saddened by the loss of the great actor of Turkish cinema, they said. Our condolences to the Cneyt Arkns family and all their fans, they added. Cneyt Arkn, whose real name is Fahrettin Creklibatr, was born on September 8, 1937 in the Alpu district of the province of Eskiehir. class=”cf”> Her father is Hac Yakup Creklibatr who participated in the War of Independence. He graduated from Istanbul Medical School in 1961. While doing his military service in Eskiehir as a reserve officer, he caught the attention of Halit Refi, the director of afak Bekileri (1963). After completing his military service, he worked as a doctor in and around Adana province. In 1963, with the offer of Halit Refi, he began working as an actor and starred in at least 30 films over the next two years. The fight scene in his 1964 film Gurbet Kular was a turning point in Arkns’ career. He started focusing on action films at the suggestion of Halit Refi, after playing emotional and romantic characters. In the meantime, he started training in acrobatics at the Medrano circus in the province of Istanbul. By transmitting to the big screen what he had learned at Cirque Medrano, he introduced an unprecedented style to Turkish cinema. Arkn quickly became Trkiye’s top choice for high-profile action movies. The films Maden (1978) and Vatanda Rza (1979) hold a particularly special place in Arkns’ career. Her first marriage was to her schoolmate Gler Mocan in 1964. In 1966 the couple had their first daughter Filiz. Their marriage only lasted a short time due to Arkns’ new career as a film actor. They divorced in 1968 and he took the stage name Cneyt Arkn. After a year, he met and married Betl Il Creklibatr, the daughter of a wealthy family who owned a tile-making business. class=”cf”> They had two children, Kaan and Murat Polat.

