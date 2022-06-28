Bollywood Couples | Celebrity Couples





These Bollywood couples are the definition of a power couple.

An important aspect of being a power couple is dressing like one and it seems our favorite Bollywood celebrities have cracked the code. From Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, discover all the avant-garde Bollywood couples. 1Anand Ahuja – Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is undoubtedly the most stylish actress in Btown. From her casual looks to her formal looks to her pregnancy looks, she still manages to make a statement but she’s not the only one at home impressing the fashion police. Her husband, Anand Ahuja is not left out. Together, the couple always takes the limelight. 2Shahid Kapoor – Mira Kapoor

Mira Kapoor is always in the news for her fashion and Bollywood chocolate bot, Shahid Kapoor has never left our hearts. Btown’s cutest mom and dad always put their game forward. 3Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone

Ranveer channeled his eccentric energy on his beloved while Deepika gave the Ranveers style a touch of elegance. They balance each other out and the results are always phenomenal. 4Vicky Kaushal – Katrina Kaif

This couple’s casual yet trendy look is what we all love. From their shaadi looks to red carpet looks, they always grab the limelight. 5Virat Kohli – Anouchka Sharma

Being prominent figures in their respective fields, this is a power couple in the true sense of the word and they dress like that. 6Siddharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani

Although they have yet to confirm their relationship with the media, we can all see the chemistry. When sizzling chemistry meets style, the couple instantly becomes our favorite. sevenRanbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt

From their traditional looks to travel looks, we have never been disappointed. Now we can’t wait to see what’s in the box for us as the couple are ready to become parents. 8Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas

When Bollywood meets Hollywood, that’s what you get. Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018 and since then have made sure to respect the culture of everyone seen in their photos. 9Saif Ali Khan – Kareena Kapoor

All eyes are on the royal couple as they walk in with the right attitude and the best fashion game. tenFarhan Akhtar – Shibani Dandekar

The couple tied the knot in a dream wedding and grabbed all the spotlight for their unconventional yet stunning outfits.

