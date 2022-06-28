I am a woman, not a package – Alia Bhatt on the patriarchal coverage of her pregnancy

Alia Bhat has expressed her disapproval of some information disseminated by sections of the media since the announcement of her pregnancy. While well wishes are pouring in from everywhere, Alia Bhatt has also been deeply disappointed by some of the misogynistic media coverage she has received.

The actress took to her Instagram Stories to write that in the meantime, we still live inside some people’s heads in a patriarchal world. She wrote that her plans were not delayed. A news portal previously reported that Ranbir Kapoor would travel to the UK to bring Alia Bhatt home. The actress wrote that she did not need to be taken care of and that she was a woman, not a package. She also added that she didn’t need to rest.

Here is what she wrote on her Instagram stories:

“Meanwhile, we are still living in some people’s heads, we are still living in a patriarchal world.. fyi. Nothing has been delayed!!!! No one needs to pick up someone. I am a woman not a package!!!I don’t need to rest at all but good to know you will also have a medical certification.It’s 2022 can we get out of this archake way of thinking!Now, if you will excuse me… my shot is ready (sic).

Alia Bhat recently shared a photo of herself with Ranbir Kapoor at the doctor’s office announcing her pregnancy. She then took to Instagram to share a message of gratitude for all the good wishes she received.