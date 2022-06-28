Boys Homelander actor wants Hideo Kojima to create a game based on the series





Following Kojima’s admission of a scrapped project similar to The Boys, showrunner Eric Kripke and star Antony Starr are pushing for an adaptation.

from Amazon The boys is currently airing its third season, which introduced SupernaturalJensen Ackles as Soldier Boy and continues the series tradition of racy imagery and super-powered combat. The popularity of the show also continues to rise and has even circled a prominent figure in the gaming industry. Recently, video game industry mogul Hideo Kojima took to Twitter to discuss his thoughts on The boys. Starting off by saying that he “gave up after 3 episodes of Season 1”, Kojima eventually watched the entire show that aired. Interestingly, he notes that a project he “had been planning for a long time” had to be scrapped afterwards due to the similarity of its concepts with The boys at this moment. By adding gasoline to this mix, there has now been a direct response from The boys‘ showrunner and lead actor encouraging Kojima to pursue a direct adaptation. GAMER VIDEO OF THE DAY RELATED: Kojima Productions Sells Merchandise with Proceeds Going to Ukraine The boysShowrunner Eric Kripke responded to Kojima, stating that together they could “team up and conquer!” Kripke seems thrilled and eager to be involved with Kojima in a game centered on The boys in particular, and also says they are a “huge fan” of the author. It’s exciting to see such a response from The boys‘ showrunner, who was also supported in their encouragement from a directed Kojima The boys game by series lead actor Antony Starr, who plays the sinister Homelander. As of now, it’s unclear whether Kojima will actually accept Kripke and Starr on their invitation.

Kripke and Starr want Kojima to adapt The boys instead of just following their own project, that is to say their openness to Kojima’s direction and design philosophies. If Kojima already had a similar idea in his head, it could imply that he would agree to this collaboration with Amazon and everyone involved. Kojima’s idea seems similar enough that it’s easy to substitute certain concepts, such as “settings and cheats” that differentiated Kojima’s idea from The boys. The concept of a “special squad of detectives taking on legendary heroes behind the scenes” is still specific enough to The boys, though the boys are probably more messy and irreverent than Kojima’s protagonists would have been. Kojima also notes that Mads Mikkelsen of Death Stranding fame was considered the lead role, but it’s unclear whether he was going to star as a Butcher character or a Homelander character.

It will be interesting to see if such a project for The boys really moving forward into the future. But as of now, Kojima himself and Kojima Productions have yet to respond in a public capacity. MORE: All The Rumors And Leaks So Far On Hideo Kojima’s Overdose Project

