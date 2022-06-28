‘ER’ actress Mary Mara dies after apparent drowning in New York’s St. Lawrence River





Placeholder while loading article actions Actress Mary Mara, best known for her roles in ER, Nash Bridges and Ray Donovan, died Sunday in what authorities describe as an apparent drowning in an upstate New York river. She was 61 years old. New York State Police responded to a call of a possible drowning in Cape Vincent on Sunday morning, authorities said in a Press release. When first responders arrived at the St. Lawrence River, they discovered a dead woman later identified as Mara. Preliminary investigation suggests the victim drowned while swimming, Maj. Michael S. TenEyck wrote. The victim’s body showed no signs of foul play and was transported to the Jefferson County Medical Examiners’ Office pending an autopsy to determine an official cause of death. Craig Dorfman, his manager, confirmed Maras’ death to the Washington Post on Tuesday. Mary was one of the best actresses I’ve ever met, Dorfman said. She was electric, funny and a real person, and devoted to her family. Everyone loved him. She will be missed. A family spokesperson said Deadline that Mara was staying at the summer home of her sister, Martha Mara. The property is located near the St. Lawrence River, which separates the United States and Canada. Mara was a famous character actress with over 80 screen credits to her name. She is best known for her time in the 90s as a recurring character on the hit NBC show ER, playing patient Loretta Sweet, and her journey as Inspector Bryn Carson, a main character on CBS Nash Bridges. . She then played recurring characters on the Showtime shows Dexter and Ray Donovan. Born September 21, 1960 in Syracuse, Mara studied at San Francisco State University and Yale before beginning her acting career. Roger Mara, her brother, told the San Francisco Examiner in 1996 that they were both encouraged to continue acting after seeing their mother sniff out the dramatic. Mary Maras’ first credited role was in the 1989 TV movie The Preppie Murder, according to his IMDb page. After appearing in the 1992 Billy Crystal film Mr. Saturday Night, Mara broke through on ER at a time when the NBC show was the hottest prime-time medical drama on television. She appeared in nine episodes between 1995 and 1996, playing Sweet, a former prostitute diagnosed with cervical cancer. The recurring spot on ER helped catapult Mara into a starring role on Nash Bridges, appearing in 23 episodes over the first two seasons between 1996 and 1997. After appearing on shows such as NYPD Blue, Ally McBeal and Law and Order , Mara landed recurring roles as Valerie Hodges on Dexter in 2009 and Ms. Sullivan on Ray Donovan in 2013. She most recently appeared in the 2020 film Break Even. Dorfman told the Post that the outpouring of grief he’s received since Sunday has been extraordinary. Some of the people who had worked with Mara over the years took to social media to remember a colleague described as a consummate professional. Actor and director Jon Lindstrom recalled working with Mara at a theatrical performance of In Heat in Los Angeles at a time when, he said, she was undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. She was plowing through the aftermath of chemo, Lindstrom wrote, saying Maras’ death left him crushed. Brave, brilliant, ultra-talented. The Earth will be much less colorful without it. Crushed to learn of the untimely death of Mary Maras. We performed together in 2008 in Malcolm Danares In Heat at the Lost Playhouse in Los Angeles. She was going through the aftermath of chemo. Brave, brilliant, ultra-talented. The Earth will be much less colorful without it. TO TEAR APART pic.twitter.com/sj1U8c6hyK — Jon Lindstrom (@thejonlindstrom) June 28, 2022 Screenwriter Bob Saenz posted a black and white photo of Mara, who he says he worked with for 2 great years. It’s the Mary I remember, Saenz tweeted. Pro consummate, funny, sharp, kind, a first class human being. She was kind enough to participate in a table reading of one of my early scripts. He added, RIP Mary. You will miss us. It’s the Mary I remember. I had the absolute pleasure of working with Mary Mara for 2 great years. Pro consummate, funny, sharp, kind, a first class human being. She was kind enough to participate in a table reading of one of my early scripts. RIP Mary. You will miss us. pic.twitter.com/QLqMHUmt0v — Bob Saenz (@BobSnz) June 28, 2022 Mara is survived by her daughter-in-law Katie Mersola, sisters Martha Mara and Susan Dailey, brother-in-law Scott Dailey and nephew Christopher Dailey, according to Variety. The investigation into Maras’ death is ongoing, police said.

