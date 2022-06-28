Shehnaaz Gill talks about exploring mediums as she prepares for her Bollywood debut with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Since participating in Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz Gill has become everyone’s favorite and skyrocketing success. The Punjabi idol is now set for her Bollywood debut with Salman Khans Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which also stars Pooja Hegde and Jassie Gill among others. In a recent interview, Shehnaaz explained that she doesn’t want to limit herself to a certain medium. Although she didn’t speak directly about her Bollywood debut, Shehnaaz mentioned that she wanted to explore it more as an actress.

Right now, actors have a huge amount of leeway to show off their talent, and I want to do the same. I don’t want to limit myself to one medium. I just want to do projects where I can express myself as an actor and show the world that I can do well and that I’m more than what they’ve seen of me so far. she told E-Times.

Shehnaaz also opened up about her huge following and went on to say that it was all temporary. She shared that she prefers to live in the present because she is aware that it will all go away one day. I love the adulation, the kind of popularity I have on social media and the way my clips are received by my fans. However, all of these things are temporary. Life mein sabka time aata hai, abhi mera time chal raha hai. By ye sab hai temporary. Agar senior bahot work hard karun and do my best, toh ho sakta hai ki ye time thoda lamba chale. But all this will go away one day, and I am aware of it, she added.

Talking about Shehnaaz’s Bollywood debut with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, the shooting of the film is currently underway. Just a few days ago, a photo of the actress believed to be from the sets of KEKD also went viral on social media, getting fans excited. However, it should also be noted that neither Shehnaaz nor Salman have officially confirmed the former’s entry into KEKD so far.

