Laurence Fox: Twitter ban of actor over pride flag swastika





The political activist hit back at comedian Kathy Burke and everyone else who attacked him in a video he posted to Twitter

Actor Laurence Fox hit out at actor Kathy Burke after slamming her for posting an image of a swastika made out of LGBT flags on Twitter . The actor-turned-activist posted the controversial image over the weekend, leading to his Twitter account being locked down. Register to our NationalWorld Today newsletter As soon as he regained access to his account, Fox posted a video to his 311,400 subscribers to hit back at those who had criticized him. So what exactly did Fox say in her video, what did Kathy Burke say, and why was it blocked from her account? Here’s what you need to know. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.5204%"/> Actor Laurence Fox has denounced actor Kathy Burke after criticizing him for posting an image of a swastika made from LGBT flags on Twitter. Why was Laurence Fox blocked on her Twitter account? Fox posted a photo of a swastika made up of four LGBT pride flags on the social media site and set it as his profile picture. He said the image reflected his belief that LGBT Pride Month, which takes place in June, is enforced with a nagging sense of authoritarianism. The tweet provoked a backlash from Twitter users and Twitter temporarily froze his account for violating their policy on hateful images. A London Assemblyman even called on the Met Police to investigate Fox over the tweet, calling it a hate crime. Caroline Russell, a member of the Greater London Authority’s Policing and Crime Committee, wrote: I hope the Met Police will look into Laurence Fox using pride flags to create Nazi images and posting the images on a public platform. It’s a hate crime. Fox was again granted access to his account after deleting the image. What did Kathy Burke say on Twitter, and how did Laurence Fox respond? In response to Fox’s image, actress, comedian and writer Kathy Burke wrote her own controversial status. She said: The existence of Lawrence Fox is another reason to be pro-abortion. When he was allowed back on his account, Fox retweeted Burkes’ tweet and added his own response. He simply said: Before, you were funny. He then added another scathing tweet that he sent directly to her. He wrote: A message for @KathyBurke wishing I had an abortion. You dishonored my mother. The only encouraging thing I can say is that my mother would have loved you anyway. She had class, compassion and talent, you see. You do not have any. You have an empty, lonely, miserable soul. Fox also responded to Caroline Russel’s tweet and accused her of using tactics similar to those used by the Chinese Communist Party. He wrote: This is the UK, not China. Good to know you would like to see your political opponents prosecuted for “hate”, locked up and probably worse. So thank you for proving my point for me. What does Laurence Fox say in her video? Returning to Twitter, Fox posted a five-minute video in which he spoke directly to the camera about the situation. Fox said: Basically, Kathy Burke is saying she wished I were dead. Alright, you know, that’s pretty standard for Twitter. You are not really reported or banned for this. She then confused this with the issue of abortion, which is a very difficult choice for many women and men and people who are going through such a difficult time. But what really bothered me more than anything, if I’m being really honest, was the fact that she even brought my mom in there. Now my mother died during the pandemic. She couldn’t have figured out where Kathy Burkes’ thought came from. She was sane, she was incredibly fair, she loved people, and she also taught us to love people and be kind. She didn’t care if you disagreed politically, or in any other ideological way, she just wanted people to be heard and everyone to have a voice – that’s why I care freedom of speech. I am grateful every day to have been blessed with such an amazing mother. So for Kathy Burke to say she wanted me to have an abortion is a great disgrace to my mother. He also urged Twitter users who attacked him over the image he posted to address the issue. He also supported the image he posed. He called the Pride movement disgusting He added: It was a movement started by gay people for equality, which we all believe in, and it has been totally taken over to become something very, very different now. We all know what it is, it’s a flag for something very, very different. The point I was making, I made it, I’m very happy to make it, and I stand by it whether I get banned or not. How did people react to the image of Laurence Fox? Many people also condemned Fox for the image he posted. The Campaign Against Antisemitism said the message was insulting. In a tweet, the campaign group wrote: Displaying pride flags in the shape of a swastika isn’t the edgy statement you think it is. It is possible to express a point of view without hatred and without insulting those who were murdered by the Nazis, including Jews and LGBT people. The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust also said it was appalled by the dastardly image. We are appalled to see Laurence Fox tweeting this morning with an abhorrent use of the swastika. Homosexuals experienced untold suffering under the Nazis, including murder, castration and medical experimentation. Some, however, supported Fox, who is the founder of The Reclaim Party. Martin Daubney, deputy leader of the Reclaim Party, was quick to post his own photo of a swastika, but compiled from Union Jack flags. He posted the image, which has now been deleted, along with the caption Is it worth banning? Has Laurence Fox ever had problems with Twitter? The actor was suspended for a controversial article about Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy last year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nationalworld.com/news/people/laurence-fox-actor-criticised-for-lgbt-swastika-image-what-did-kathy-burke-say-has-he-got-a-twitter-ban-3748258 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos